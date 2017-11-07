Miami Mold Removal Co. Rolls Out Hurricane Irma Relief Initiative

Miami Mold Specialist, a State Certified Environmental Service Company, specialized in indoor air quality, mold assessments, mold remediation, flood and water damage restoration, recently announced a new philanthropic effort to assist struggling south florida residents with Hurricane Irma relief assistance.

This assistance comes in the form of education, questions and answers, insurance claim assistance, financial discount assistance for low income families, estimates and consultations and assistance information for local, state, and federal organization programs.

“The old adage ’knowledge is power’ holds true in these catastrophic situations,” stated Marty Katz, a senior environmental consultant for Miami Mold Specialist. He continued, “The owners of the company operated a mold remediation company in NYC for many years, including when Superstorm Sandy ravaged the northeast. As chaotic as the situation was, they already had many years of previous experience, related knowledge and the connections to raise and increase awareness with officials and community associations to rapidly assist thousands of suffering residents in the NYC metro area quickly, efficiently, and effectively.”

Miami Mold Specialist’s new Hurricane Irma Relief Program was also recently featured in South Miami News, one of South Florida’s popular newspapers, after they heard about Miami Mold Specialist’s philanthropic efforts. (Read the digital version of the story on page 45: http://en.calameo.com/read/002791721ba4a42cb0a63)

Miami Mold Specialist has reported they have already completed well over 1,000 mold removal projects since Hurricane Irma struck the area.

