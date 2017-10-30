FIFA Council confirms contributions for FIFA World Cup participants

As approved by the FIFA Council at its meeting in Kolkata, the total contributions for the participants of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ will amount to USD 791 million, up 40 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2014.

From this total, the biggest share –USD 400 million- will be paid as prize money to be distributed among the 32 participating teams. The winners will receive USD 38 million, while the runners-up will get USD 28 million and the third-place team USD 24 million. The minimum prize money for teams eliminated at the group stage will amount to USD 8 million each. The complete details can be consulted in this table. All prize money will be paid after the tournament.

In addition, each qualified team will receive USD 1.5 million to cover preparation costs, which will be paid ahead of the competition. This means all teams are guaranteed at least USD 9.5 million each for their participation in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

Besides contributions paid to the participating teams, FIFA has already allocated USD 209 million for the Club Benefit Programme, which will be paid via the member associations to the clubs releasing players to the participating teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™.

Finally, USD 134 million have been earmarked for the Club Protection Programme, by which clubs are compensated for losses incurred due to players being injured while on international duty.