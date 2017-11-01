AES-256 Encryption is Launched in WorkTime Employee Monitoring Software

“WorkTime 7.28 has been updated to ensure the software suits the latest safety and security standards. Companies and corporations are now equipped to work in a safer environment and communicate securely.” – Says Kirill Nesterenko, the CEO of NesterSoft Inc.

WorkTime Corporate and Professional new 7.28 version is released. The software is updated to the FIPS 140-2 encryption requirements to make the computer monitoring software aligned with the goverment security standards.

WorkTime Corporate employee monitoring software, developed by NesterSoft Inc., has launched AES-256 сlient data files encryption.

WorkTime becomes even more secure. Internal company communication is now safer with this new data encryption: now WorkTime uses AES-256, a FIPS 140-2 complied encryption, instead of the standard one. WorkTime is now compatible with the U.S. government computer security standards that are used to approve cryptographic modules. Also, all monitoring data, collected by WorkTime, is kept within the company only. WorkTime does not share any data with any third parties and does not publish it anywhere on the web.

The release of WorkTime Corporate / Professional 7.28 computer monitoring software is available at www.worktime.com since October 16, 2017.

About WorkTime

WorkTime, employee computer monitoring software, offers respectful and secured computer monitoring.

About NesterSoft Inc.

NesterSoft Inc., productivity monitoring software provider, has been specializing in a non-invasive employee computer monitoring software for more than 19 years, since the year of 1998.

Contact Information

www.worktime.com

1-877-717 -TIME

info@worktime.com