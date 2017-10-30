Whole Foods Market to Hire 6,000 Team Members at National Hiring Day Event

Whole Foods Market is searching for passionate, food-focused candidates to join its team. On November 2, the grocer is hosting a National Hiring Day at all of its U.S. stores with a goal of hiring 6,000 new Team Members.

The event includes full-time and part-time opportunities for both seasonal and permanent positions, including cashiers, culinary experts and prepared foods specialists. Candidates can visit any Whole Foods Market store on November 2 and receive an interview, with opportunities for on-the-spot job offers.

Whole Foods Market offers competitive pay and benefits for both full-time and part-time Team Members, including a 20 percent in-store discount. With flexible schedules and an empowered environment, these positions provide the opportunity to grow in a company that is focused on providing customers with the best possible in-store experience and service.

To learn more about National Hiring Day or to apply in advance, visit www.joinwholefoods.com.