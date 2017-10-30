Cargill strengthens its animal nutrition business with a purchase agreement to acquire Integral Animal Nutrition, a cattle feed producer in Brazil

Cargill has reached an agreement to acquire Integral Animal Nutrition, a cattle feed producer in Brazil. The acquisition will help the company further develop its Free Choice Mineral and premix capabilities to better serve customers across the country’s mid-west region. The transaction is expected to close in the next few months, depending on regulatory approvals of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Cargill is committed to serving the beef industry with quality animal nutrition solutions and increasing production efficiencies. This acquisition will take the best of both companies’ capabilities to better serve customers looking for greater access to important minerals and premixes.

“Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do and I’m thrilled to partner with a company that has more than 31 years of experience and a strong reputation for quality products and services in Brazil,” said Scott Ainslie, vice president and group director, Cargill Animal Nutrition. “We see this acquisition as an important step in our plan to grow the beef business in Brazil and strengthen our supply chain throughout the country.”

Under the agreement, Cargill will purchase 100 percent of Integral’s assets, including a production plant located in Goianira, Goiás, Brazil, a portfolio of products ranging from Free Choice Minerals to premixes, around 100 employees and a net revenue of 80 million reais ($25 million US) per year.

“Integral is enthused about joining Cargill to further develop capabilities and grow the feed business in our market,” said Paulo Mendonca Del’Acqua, CEO of Integral. “It is important to us that we continue to build upon our commitments to achieve high sustainable products and services quality for our customers.”

Upon closing this transaction, Cargill will integrate complementary capabilities, expand access to innovation platforms, align nutrition capabilities and incorporate a broad trading and risk management competency.

“As we expand into this market, we bring Cargill’s rich history in innovative animal feed products,” said Celso Mello, managing director, Cargill Premix and Nutrition. “Our extensive work combined with Integral will be a catalyst for developing new products and solutions that continue to meet the needs of our customers”. This acquisition does not affect the current operation plants of Cargill Animal Nutrition in Brazil.

Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and 150 years of experience. We have 155,000 employees in 70 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work.

Cargill’s animal nutrition business has more than 20,000 employees at more than 275 facilities in 40 countries. Fueled by our innovation and research, we offer a range of products and services to feed manufacturers, animal producers, and feed retailers around the world, helping put food on the plates of nearly one billion people around the world every day. Cargill’s animal nutrition business offers a range of compound feed, premixes, feed additives, supply chain and risk management solutions, software tools and animal nutrition expertise that is unmatched in the industry. For more information about Cargill Animal Nutrition, visit: http://www.cargill.com/feed.

The Brazilian mid-west company Integral, was founded in 1986 upon an objective to serve the high demand of Brazilian mid-west market for high quality products, sustainable solutions and personalized services. What began as an entrepreneur dreams, came true as a strong brand and results oriented company for the beef production chain. Build on strong foundations, hard work and customer’s partnership, the company is today a symbol of tradition and innovation in Brazilian market. With sales presence in the states of Goiás, Tocantins, Pará, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso, Bahia and Federal District, Integral supplies a range of products and solutions from minerals to premixes for beef cattle production systems in pasture and feedlot.