Thai Union Named Top CSR Advocates at Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards

Thai Union Group PCL was honored to be named one of the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES) winners for Top Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Advocates during a ceremony held Thursday in Singapore.

The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards recognizes successful companies and individuals in Asia across two main categories, including leadership and CSR. The Top CSR Advocates award is presented to companies that lead various CSR initiatives integrated into its policies and operations, as well as have a high level of employee and top management involvement in those programs. This includes a specific focus on community engagement, environment and social empowerment.

Darian McBain, Thai Union’s global director for sustainable development, attended the ceremony to accept the award for the company’s sustainability and CSR efforts, implemented in line with Thai Union’s sustainability strategy, SeaChange®.

“It is nice to be recognized, and it certainly has been a remarkable year for Thai Union, full of tremendous achievements in sustainability. This includes everything from digital traceability, providing worker connectivity at sea and ending hunger through food donations, to educating children and providing nutritional information to local communities,” said McBain. “Looking ahead, we will continue to make progress and maintain focus on leveraging our leadership position and ability to collaborate to address the sustainability challenges confronting the global seafood industry.”

This is the third time the company was honored for its sustainability efforts in less than two weeks. Thai Union was “highly commended” for Sustainability Report of the Year and Sustainability Leader of the Year (Darian McBain) at the Ethical Corporation’s Eighth Annual Responsible Business Awards on 16 October in London. Additionally, on 25 October the edie Sustainability Leaders Awards 2018 announced it nominated Thai Union’s McBain for Leader of the Year.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION PCL

Thai Union Group PCL is the world’s seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for almost 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world’s largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 125 billion (US$ 3.7 billion) and a global workforce of over 46,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company’s global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Thai Union’s on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union has also been included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.