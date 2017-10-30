Jane The Virgin’s Much-Anticipated Literary Debut Becomes a Reality: “Lorden + Gregor” to Publish SNOW FALLING, the Popular Heroine’s Stunning Historical Romance

It has been a lifetime (and three seasons) in the making, but Jane Gloriana Villanueva is ready to make her literary debut! The title character of the critically acclaimed hit CW series Jane The Virgin will have her breathtaking first novel, a sweeping historical romance, published this fall by Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Jane The Virgin, the AFI, and Peabody Award-winning dramedy, has followed Jane Villanueva’s (played by Golden Globe-winner Gina Rodriguez) telenovela-esque life for three seasons—from her accidental artificial insemination and virgin birth, through a tumultuous who-will-she-choose love triangle. Jane’s fervent ambition has been to become a romance novelist, and this past spring her burgeoning talent was discovered at Miami’s prestigious “Ones to Read” series by local publisher Lorden + Gregor. Now, Jane’s highly anticipated debut novel, SNOW FALLING (November 14, 2017; Trade Paperback; Imprint: Lorden + Gregor), is becoming a reality.

Fans of Jane The Virgin clamored on social media to read Jane’s novel from the moment her book deal was announced last season. Now, Adams Media will satisfy that desire when it publishes the novel under the banner of the fictional imprint, “Lorden + Gregor,” under license by CBS Consumer Products.

Jane The Virgin creator Jennie Snyder Urman said: “I’m so thrilled that Adams Media as Lorden + Gregor is bringing Jane’s first novel to life and I can’t wait for fans to get to read it! Prepare to get swept up in an epic love story.”

Karen Cooper, Vice President and Publisher at Adams Media adds, “We’re huge fans of the show and the way Jennie and her team tease ‘reality’ in such a fantastic and purposeful way. It just felt right that we should riff off that conceit and give Jane’s fans the HEA they have been waiting for.”

A truly epic saga that captures the hope, the heartbreak, and the humor that has made Jane The Virgin so beloved, SNOW FALLING is a sweeping historical romance set in 1902 Miami—a time of railroad tycoons, hotel booms, and exciting expansion for The Magic City. This is the book that Jane has always dreamed of writing and Jane The Virgin fans have always dreamed of reading. Now everyone can have their happily ever after!

About the Author

A lifelong fan of romance novels and telenovelas, Jane Gloriana Villanueva has worked as a publisher’s assistant at Silver Horizons and dating columnist for Cosmopolitan online. She is now thrilled to be publishing her first novel. Snow Falling is a sweeping historical romance based on Jane’s now-notorious true story of being accidentally artificially inseminated as a Catholic virgin, becoming the target of the nefarious crime lord Sin Rostro, and ultimately marrying her true love who died tragically young.

Jane’s life, loves, trials, and tribulations can be followed on The CW’s hit series Jane The Virgin.

About Jane The Virgin:

Jane The Virgin is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, in association with Electus, with executive producers Jennie Snyder Urman (“Emily Owens, M.D.”), Ben Silverman (“The Biggest Loser”), Gary Pearl (“10.5: Apocalypse”) and Jorge Granier (“Que el Cielo Me Explique”). The fourth season of Jane The Virgin premieres Friday, October 13 on The CW.

About Simon & Schuster:

Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Touchstone, Adams Media, Threshold Editions, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com

About The CW:

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a five-night, 10-hour primetime lineup, Monday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

About CBS Television Studios:

CBS Television Studios is one of the industry’s leading suppliers of programming for broadcast, basic and premium cable, as well as streaming platforms. The Studio’s primetime programming includes the phenomenally successful NCIS franchise; the critically acclaimed series MADAM SECRETARY, JANE THE VIRGIN and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND; the hit dramas ELEMENTARY, BLUE BLOODS, HAWAII FIVE-0, MACGYVER, BULL and SCORPION; the popular comedies KEVIN CAN WAIT, SUPERIOR DONUTS and MAN WITH A PLAN; and the summer series ZOO and SALVATION. The Studio’s new series for the 2017-2018 television season include the dramas SEAL TEAM, WISDOM OF THE CROWD and INSTINCT; comedy 9JKL; and dramas DYNASTY and VALOR for The CW. The Studio also produces the Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK, as well as the Emmy nominated late night series, THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT and THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN. For CBS All Access, CBS Television Network’s subscription video on-demand and live-streaming service, the Studio produces the highly anticipated STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, and the critically acclaimed THE GOOD FIGHT. The Studio also produces two new series based on popular, viral segments from THE LATE LATE SHOW – CARPOOL KARAOKE for Apple Music and DROP THE MIC for TBS – as well as comedies AMERICAN VANDAL and INSATIABLE for Netflix, and the comedy anthology series, THE GUEST BOOK for TBS.