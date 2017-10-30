Scholastic Corporation Announces CFO Change

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) the global children’s publishing, education and media company today announced that Kenneth J. Cleary, Scholastic’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer effective today, following termination of Maureen O’Connell’s employment as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer.

“Ken Cleary is a deeply experienced financial executive who knows Scholastic well and is highly qualified to serve as chief financial officer,” commented Richard Robinson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Ken joined Scholastic nearly a decade ago and has been the Company’s chief accounting officer since 2014. We expect a seamless transition and know that Ken’s financial expertise will play a key role in helping us execute our Scholastic 2020 strategic plan.” Mr. Robinson further stated, “This change did not arise from any issues involving the Company’s financial results, which are meeting our expectations, business practices, internal controls or financial reporting procedures.”

With Mr. Cleary’s promotion to Chief Financial Officer, Paul Hukkanen, Vice President, External Reporting and Compliance becomes Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Vincent Lucinese becomes Vice President, Controller and Shared Services Support.

Kenneth Cleary, 52, has been Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer since September 2014. Prior to that, he was Vice President, External Reporting and Compliance since joining Scholastic in May 2008.

Previously, Mr. Cleary was Senior Assistant Controller at Hertz Corporation, Assistant Controller at Engelhard Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting at Sequa Corporation, after beginning his career as an auditor for KPMG.

