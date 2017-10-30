Air France Press Evolves into Air France Play!

Air France is renewing its digital offer by launching Air France Play, a free smartphone and tablet app available on the App Store and Google Play. This new app offers a wide choice of newspapers and magazines, videos and music.

Air France Play is an app that offers rich and varied content for the company’s customers with a reservation on an Air France flight. This content is accessible from 30 hours before the flight’s departure. Customers can enjoy a large selection of entertainment, including -

- Newspapers and magazines - a wide choice of French and international publications available at no extra charge as soon as they hit the newsstands including Le Monde, The New York Times or China News Weekly;

- Videos - a large selection of movies*, TV programmes*, cartoons*, news programmes and documentaries such as France 24 and Euronews that can be consulted during the flight;

- Music - a selection of Air France Music playlists to enjoy again and again.

Among these offers, Air France Magazine and music podcasts are available at any time, even without a reservation.

1. Download the app on your smartphone or tablet;

2. As early as 30 hours before the flight’s departure, you can log on with your booking reference or Flying Blue card number to access the content;

3. Download your press, music or video selection;

4. Consult your downloaded content at any time, online or offline - before, during and after the flight.

Before, during and after the trip, Air France offers its customers a variety of free apps for smartphone and tablet -

- The Air France app - the essential travel companion

Organize your trip in a few clicks - purchase a ticket, display your boarding pass and access the plane, manage your Flying Blue account, consult flight times.

- The Air France Music app - relaxation and pleasure

The art of travel according to Air France is also an invitation to use your senses to enjoy an optimum travel experience. By inviting customers to dream, relax and enjoy its trendy musical selection on board its flights, Air France offers all its passengers rare and exclusive tracks and content by renowned or new-to-the-scene artists from around the world.

- The Air France Play app - the trip begins

Before your flight, download newspapers and magazines, videos and music podcasts on your smartphone or tablet at no extra cost. From 30 hours before your departure, log on with your Air France or Flying Blue account or your booking reservation and compile your own personalized entertainment programme.

*Offer available on flights lasting 2 hours or above between France and Europe, North Africa or Israel, and flights within the regional Caribbean network.