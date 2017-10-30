Reclaim You Opens its Extensive Substance Abuse and Mental Health Treatment Facility in Columbia, Maryland

Reclaim You, a premier provider of substance abuse and mental health treatment services, has opened in Columbia, Maryland. The center’s expansive and modern outpatient facility serves patients in Howard County, Baltimore County and other surrounding counties and is open seven days a week.



Key services offered by Reclaim You include medically monitored ambulatory detoxification from opiates, benzodiazepines, and alcohol as well as intensive group and individual counseling sessions and mental health treatment by a highly trained staff of psychiatrists, nurses and counselors. Programs are six months in length. Medication assisted treatment with Suboxone® and Vivitrol® are also available.



The center accepts patients 13 years of age and older, including children, adolescents, adults, and pregnant women. Patients covered by Medicaid, Medicare, commercial insurance, self-pay and the uninsured are welcome. Reclaim You works with a multitude of referral sources such as health departments, local addiction authorities, parole and probation offices, physician offices, libraries, and others for patients seeking help.



Reclaim You actively collaborates with addiction and mental health groups. “Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates looks forward to working with Reclaim You. Their treatment model is what Maryland has needed for years. Together we can make an important contribution to the State of Maryland to save lives in the wake of our opioid pandemic, and help families understand the effects of addiction. Education is the key to prevention,” said Carin Miller, co-founder of the group.



Dr. Dale Givens, CEO of Reclaim You, has over ten years of experience in establishing and managing addiction facilities across the U.S. He is enthusiastic about Reclaim You and said: “Bridges have common essential components. A solid grounding embodied by a pliable formation that is adaptable to change and offers support to guide you to your destination. Often we get so consumed by the thoughts of moving mountains or parting seas when the more practical path is to simply cross the bridge. Reclaim You is that bridge towards recovery.”



Clinical director and program administrator, Jennifer Wilson, believes in the vision of Reclaim You. She said: “Reclaim You is a strong addition to the recovery community. With passionate staff and a solid, ethical foundation, Reclaim You strives to be obtainable to all those struggling with addiction.”



For more information, please visit www.reclaimyou.com.