Asthmatics in Puerto Rico Warned of Mold Exposure Risks in Hurricane Damaged Buildings

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that just under 8% of all people in the United States currently have asthma. However, for residents of Puerto Rico, that percentage jumps to as high as 19% of the population according to some studies.



For those with asthma, managing their condition with treatment options from their healthcare provider and avoiding asthma triggers are all important steps for their well-being and long-term health. Unfortunately, due to all the damage caused by Hurricanes Maria and Irma, there are now countless residential, commercial and institutional properties across the islands that have considerable mold contamination. This is due to water damage and elevated indoor humidity levels, exacerbated by a lack of air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation caused by power outages.



“Exposure to elevated levels of mold can act as an asthma trigger for many who suffer from the condition,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “We are coming across mold and other microbial issues in many of the properties we are called upon to inspect and provide our expertise. Recognizing the full extent of contamination, writing remediation protocols, overseeing mold removal activities, and performing post remediation clearance testing are all important activities we are currently involved with. These actions help to ensure mold and other indoor air quality issues don’t become a problem a few months from now for people living, working or going to school in these damaged properties.”



Helping asthmatics identify and resolve environmental asthma triggers in homes, schools and businesses are the indoor air quality (IAQ) and building science professionals at Zimmetry Environmental. Based in Puerto Rico, their experts have been busy helping to identify asthma triggers, respiratory irritants and other hazards in structures of all types so people can safely repair and rebuild.



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

