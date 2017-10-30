Around the world in 80 days with the Porsche World Expedition 2018

Take the new Porsche Cayenne across every continent: In spring 2018, Porsche AG is adding a very special highlight to its existing range of driving experiences and trips for fans. The Porsche World Expedition allows participants to experience all facets of the new Cayenne on a journey of more than 30,000 kilometres over 80 days. The tours cover six continents and offer a wide variety of challenging routes and fascinating sights. The focus is on a collective driving experience, sometimes far away from paved roads and held in the classic style of a rally.

“This World Expedition is designed for avid Porsche enthusiasts seeking unique experiences with like-minded people and extreme driving challenges – people who desire an adventure that is truly priceless”, says Catja Wiedenmann, Manager of Porsche Driving Experience at Porsche. The selected routes take the drivers through a total of more than 20 countries, and the programme promises to be challenging: The first stage starts on May 11, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia and follows in the tracks of the Aborigines for over 5,000 km to Perth. The next tour starts in June at the North Cape and leads across Europe to its destination in Chamonix, France. Other spectacular stages on the Porsche World Expedition 2018 include Africa (Johannesburg to the Serengeti), Central and South America (Cancun to Panama City and Lima to Buenos Aires) and Southeast Asia (Bangkok to Shangri-La). A total of 28 places per expedition are available.

Booking details and exact travel dates can be found on the Porsche AG homepage at https://www.porsche.com/world-expedition.

Images in the Porsche Newsroom (newsroom.porsche.com) and in the Porsche press database (presse.porsche.de).

Model Range Cayenne: Fuel consumption combined 11.9 – 9.0 l/100 km; CO 2 emissions 272 – 205 g/km2)

Further information and pictures for journalists and media representatives can be found on the Porsche press database at http://presse.porsche.de/.