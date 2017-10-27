Domestic Abuse: Finding a Way Out

A prevalent problem in society today is physical and sexual abuse against women. Rose Saad, a registered nurse who has spent a majority of her thirty-year career as an emergency room nurse, has written A Path to Hope for the benefit of the victims and their support systems.



Twenty people per minute are abused by their partners in the United States alone. Victims may feel hopeless when they don’t realize that there is a way out to freedom. Rose Saad noticed that these women are often misunderstood even by trained professionals. Being a survivor of an abusive relationship herself, Rose Saad felt the urge to address the problem when she failed to find the right kind of support—even from her faith.



A Path to Hope was written based on Saad’s own experiences and those of other victims of abuse. She weaves a guide for abused Christian women and those who mean to assist in their healing by helping them understand the victim and become an effective support in her journey to recovery. She aims to extend courage and clarity to women who feel trapped in abusive relationships to encourage them to break free.



A Path to Hope

Written by Rose Saad

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $14.97



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Rose Saad is a registered nurse who has spent most of her career in the emergency room. She is a Christian who initiated a faith-based support group for domestically abused women. She hopes to create a nonprofit organization with the goal to empower women who have been domestically and sexually abused, through education and other resources. She is a survivor of an abusive marriage and speaks publicly on the topic of domestic violence.

More information about the author and her work is available at www.rosesaad.com.

