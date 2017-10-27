Lita Dirks to Speak at the Opt4Success2017 National Design Studio Conference, Presented by Success Strategies

I am always thrilled to be able to share my expertise with industry professionals who are eager to learn. Opt4Success2017 is the perfect opportunity for those looking to attend and participate in a wide variety of powerful and thought-provoking topics.”

Lita Dirks, owner of the nationally-acclaimed interior design and model merchandising company, Lita Dirks and Co., will speak at Opt4Success2017, to be held at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa in Scottsdale, AZ on November 7-9, 2017. Dirks will be joined by Ruthanne Hanlon, National Color and Design Manager for PPG Architectural Finishes. Dirks’ session, titled “Trends and Beyond: Appealing to Today’s Buyer While Forecasting into the Future”, will be held on November 7th and will run twice during the breakout education sessions.

Hosted by Success Strategies, Opt4Success2017 will present unique and engaging educational events to companies who are looking to increase the effectiveness of their design studio and entire company. Sessions will cover a wide variety of topics relating to technology, trends, increasing option sales, elevating the customer experience or smarter purchasing and management strategies.

“I am always thrilled to be able to share my expertise with industry professionals who are eager to learn,” states Dirks. “Opt4Success2017 is the perfect opportunity for those looking to attend and participate in a wide variety of powerful and thought-provoking topics.”

Lita Dirks & Co., a nationally award-winning interior design and model merchandising company, delivers creative and cost-effective designs that help sell homes for its clients. Located in Greenwood Village, CO, its highly qualified and dynamic team designs model homes, clubhouses, apartments and sales and design centers for builders, developers and property management companies throughout the country. More information on LD & Co. can be found at www.litadirks.com. For more information on Opt4Success2017 click here.