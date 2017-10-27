NESTLÉ® NESQUIK® Introduces the Chocolate Milk QuikStache and Teams Up with the Movember Foundation

This November, NESTLÉ NESQUIK is teaming up with the Movember Foundation, the only global charity focused solely on men’s health, to introduce the NESQUIK chocolate milk “QuikStache” campaign for fans to support the men in their lives and raise awareness of men’s health. NESQUIK, a beloved brand by those young and old, believes that the proof of good nutrition is in the moustache left behind after enjoying a delicious NESQUIK and that the NESQUIK chocolate milk moustache serves as an opportunity to bring increased awareness to the mission of the Movember Foundation.

Over the past decade, the Movember Foundation has made the moustache an iconic image to generate awareness of men’s health. The NESQUIK QuikStache introduces the fun chocolate milk moustache that moms, kids – and dads too – can get involved with to show their support. What was once traditionally for men, the QuikStache can now be worn by everyone in support of the men they care about and to celebrate this great cause. By joining forces with Movember, NESQUIK is encouraging fans of all ages and genders to make a NESQUIK chocolate milk moustache as part of this year’s Movember initiatives. With a variety of NESQUIK flavors to choose from, there’s a unique look and taste for everyone.

“The standing values and mission of the Movember Foundation are ones to be admired, and we at NESTLÉ and NESQUIK are big supporters of how the organization raises awareness for tough issues in a fun and community-driven way,” said Melanie Zachar, NESQUIK Marketing Manager. “This year, we wanted to celebrate Movember and introduce a new element of delicious creativity to the cause with the QuikStache to help drive additional discussion on this important topic and the importance of nutrition overall.”

NESQUIK has pledged to match every $10 donation made to the Movember Foundation, on Movember’s 10th birthday, at www.us.movember.com from 12:00 am EST on November 10, 2017 until 12:00 am EST on November 11, 2017, up to $50,000, in support of its mission to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives. NESQUIK varieties can be found at retail and convenience stores nationwide, and more information can be found by visiting www.Nesquik.com.

About NESQUIK

NESQUIK® has been America’s #1 flavored milk for over 70 years! NESTLÉ® NESQUIK provides kids and families with fun ways to turn milk into a delicious, nutritious drink, and also encourages kids and families to be more active. Eight fluid ounces of low-fat milk mixed with NESQUIK Powder provides 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium, and an 8-ounce NESQUIK Ready-to-Drink provides 40 percent of the recommended daily intake of calcium. From generation to generation, families have come to rely upon the great taste of NESQUIK to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

About Nestlé® USA

Named among “The World’s Most Admired Food Companies” in Fortune magazine for twenty consecutive years, Nestlé USA is committed to enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future. By providing choices, from nutritious meals with LEAN CUISINE® to baking traditions with NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE,® Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient, and nutritious food and beverages that make good living possible. With 2016 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world’s largest food company — with 2016 sales of $91 billion.