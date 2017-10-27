NFI’S Jeff Brown Wins SNJ Business People Chairman’s Award

Jeff Brown, President and Vice Chairman of NFI, one of North America’s largest supply chain solutions providers, has received the Chairman’s Award from Southern New Jersey Business People. Presented this week at the annual SNJBP Reader’s Choice Awards, the Chairman’s Award is presented to a community leader who has been selected for “their ongoing dedication to making South Jersey the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“We are honored to be recognizing Jeff for his exceptional leadership qualities and his personal commitment to serving organizations throughout South Jersey and beyond,” said Jenny Ryan, Publisher, SNJ Business People.

“Ike and I want to congratulate Jeff on this well-deserved honor,” said NFI CEO, Sid Brown. “Jeff’s leadership at NFI has contributed tremendously to its extensive growth and strong position as a leader in the supply chain and commercial real estate industries. His commitment to the community and willingness to give back through many non-profits in the area has made a profound impact on Southern New Jersey and its residents.”

Joining the family business in 1981 with the third generation to own the company, Jeff now oversees NFI’s real estate and global logistics solutions. Also recognized as an SNJBP Reader’s Choice winner for Commercial Real Estate, NFI’s real estate offerings include development, leasing, and construction of build-to-suit facilities customized for tenant needs. Under Jeff’s leadership, NFI has delivered real estate solutions across North America. The 3PL recently completed NFI Park at Florence Crossings, a 1.7 million square foot industrial park with tenants in the automotive, packaging, electronics, and retail industries. Additionally, NFI completed a highly-specialized distribution center that spans more than one million square feet in Pedricktown, N.J. for a popular extreme-value retailer. Initially only using 700,000 square feet, NFI constructed the facility to allow for expansion, providing the flexibility to accommodate future growth.

Jeff has also spearheaded the continued growth for NFI’s global logistics offering consisting of air and ocean freight forwarding and international distribution. With NFI’s recent acquisition of California Cartage, NFI enhances its port drayage services and further integrates its international and domestic solutions across North America.

Click here to learn more at the SNJBP and the Reader’s Choice Awards.

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and employs nearly 10,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates 41.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of over 2,400 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 1,600 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, drayage, and commercial real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit www.nfiindustries.com