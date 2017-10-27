GE Australia announces Max York as new Australian CEO; Kevin Hart appointed CEO of GE New Zealand and GE Papua New Guinea

GE has today announced the appointment of Max York as the new Chief Executive Officer of GE Australia. York has been promoted to the CEO role following fourteen years as the General Manager for GE Aviation in Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The appointment will be effective November 1st and comes after York’s predecessor, Geoff Culbert, prepares to depart GE to take on the CEO role at Sydney Airport Corporation. York will be based in GE Australia’s North Sydney headquarters and will be responsible for operations across Australia.

Having joined GE in 2000, York brings a deep understanding of GE’s operations in the region. He has held several roles within GE Aviation, most recently overseeing the commercial engines, services and systems throughout Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and the South Pacific. He has also covered India, Hong Kong and South-East Asia at different times. He previously led the global six sigma business process in the GE Aviation Sales and Marketing Division in the United States.

Prior to joining GE, York spent 18 years with the Royal Australian Navy, attaining the rank of Commander. He is a Board Member of the Australian Advanced Manufacturing Council and sits on advisory boards at the University of Sydney Engineering Faculty, the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Business School and the University of New South Wales Aviation School.

York said, “GE has a long-standing track record of innovation in Australia and Geoff has done an outstanding job in his tenure as CEO. My focus will be to build upon this success, and to work with our exceptional team and customers to continue to bring world-class technology to our shores. I see great opportunities for GE in Australia, and am looking forward to taking on this new challenge.”

Wouter Van Wersch, President and CEO of GE in the ASEAN/ANZ region said: “Max is a strong leader who brings with him nearly two decades of GE experience, deep customer relationships and a passion for people. We are committed to Australia and are excited to see him continue to grow the company in this important country.”

Kevin Hart to lead GE New Zealand and GE Papua New Guinea

GE’s Country Leader in New Zealand, Kevin Hart, will move into the role of Chief Executive Officer of GE New Zealand and GE Papua New Guinea.

Hart was appointed Country Leader in New Zealand in May 2016 following more than thirty years in the energy sector. He will now expand his role to oversee GE’s businesses in New Zealand as well as Papua New Guinea, which will see a focus on supporting the growth and development of the country’s infrastructure. He will remain based in Christchurch, and will travel across the region to oversee the company’s operations.

Hart said, “I am pleased to expand my role to include Papua New Guinea, a region with immense opportunity for growth. In New Zealand, I am excited to see our customers adopting technology and driving digital innovation. I see digital technology as the next frontier of efficiency and productivity for our industrial customers, and as CEO I will continue to drive this forward.”

Van Wersch added: “Kevin has had great success leading the business in New Zealand and I am confident he will again replicate that success in Papua New Guinea, and help drive growth and infrastructure investment.”

