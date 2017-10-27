GEODIS rolls out new digital solutions to simplify road transport

Neptune makes it possible for hauliers and customers to manage all their activities from a single platform in just a few clicks: scheduling collections/deliveries, planning resources, reporting incidents and faults, and accessing digitalised transport documents are all part of the functionality being introduced.

“GEODIS’ vision is to be a growth partner for our clients” explains Olivier Royer, Executive Vice President Road Transport. “In this context, the digitalization of our activities aims to simplify the daily life of our customers and our partners.”

The Neptune portal works within the framework of Zenith, the transport management system (TMS), which GEODIS has been developing since 2003 and into which the new mobile application, Zenmob feeds in real time. Available on Android and IOS platforms in 8 languages, Zenmob is available to the 18,000 GEODIS employees in Europe. By simply entering the delivery order reference, the application can immediately share the delivery status, report any faults, add images showing events of non-compliance, and will therefore significantly reduce the number of telephone exchanges or texts required involving parties in the transport chain.

“Modern technology has created a new dynamic to improve our methods of working”, states Olivier Royer. “The digitalisation of functions enables us to share intelligent transport data and so influence the better organisation of the entire supply chain. The combination of big data, artificial intelligence and geolocation are at the heart of our current and future thinking and aimed consistently at further simplifying our customers’ activities; guaranteeing them new sources of productivity.”

From the Neptune portal, customers can also access the new reporting tool, Scorecard, developed by the GEODIS design engineering department. Being fully-customisable, this tool enables the user to analyse all the relevant indicators in order to monitor the performance of GEODIS controlled transport activities. Finally, in order to meet the ever-increasing administrative and legal obligations of its customers, GEODIS has wholly digitalised the management of all transport documents, which are now also accessible through the Neptune portal.