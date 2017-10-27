Only a Small Percentage of Lead Contaminated Yards in LA County to be Remediated

Last month, residents of Los Angeles County learned that the Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) has only enough funds to clean up the soil of about 25% of the homes known to have contamination issues from a now closed recycling plant. According to a recent media report from CBS, there are nearly 10,000 homes with lead and other industrial pollutants within a 1.5 mile radius of the facility that is blamed for the soil contamination.

CBS News reported that the budget for the soil remediation is only $176 million, far less than would be necessary to properly address all of the impacted properties. Due to this fact, DTSC is using the less stringent federal standard for lead contamination to determine which homes to target.

“Unfortunately, lead contamination of soil is a significant issue in too many parts of California and the rest of the nation,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager at LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “In addition to recycling plants that have caused these types of lead exposure hazards, there are also numerous old mine sites, smelters, foundries, industrial plants, landfills and superfund sites with this same problem.”

Children and others playing in the soil, tracking the dirt indoors, and breathing lead-tainted dusts from these contaminated sites could encounter serious health concerns. People worried about the potential presence of lead, other heavy metals or chemical contaminants in soil can turn to LA Testing for answers. The environmental specialists at LA Testing offer comprehensive and affordable testing solutions and all of the sampling supplies necessary. They have even sponsored an educational video about possible signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/HprCSwxWl0k.

