Arizona Republic’s Nicole Carroll named National Press Foundation’s ‘Editor of the Year’

The National Press Foundation has announced Nicole Carroll, Vice President/News and Editor of The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, has won the prestigious Benjamin C. Bradlee Editor of the Year Award.

Carroll, who has been with the Republic since 1999, most recently led the NETWORK’s groundbreaking project, ‘The Wall,’ which combined exceptional news reporting and emerging technologies to document the impact of the proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico. In her current role, Carroll oversees Arizona’s largest news team. In the past five years, the Republic/azcentral.com has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News (2012, 2014). Carroll also is the Southwest Regional Editor for the USA TODAY Network, overseeing newsrooms in New Mexico and Utah.

“We are so delighted and so proud for this recognition of Nicole’s great work and impact as a journalist and newsroom leader,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer, Gannett. “Nicole is a passionate advocate for her community and as such is driven to push the boundaries of storytelling, leveraging new tools and platforms to ensure the important work we do connects and resonates with the audiences we serve, while delivering on the highest standards of our craft.”

The National Press Foundation established the Editor of the Year Award in 1984 to “recognize significant achievements that enhance the quality of journalism in the United States. It recognizes imagination, professional skill, ethics and an ability to motivate staff — qualities that produce excellence in media and represent the highest standards of journalism.”

The National Press Foundation judges described Carroll as embodying “the spirit and courage that defined the legendary Benjamin C. Bradlee…Carroll knows her community intimately. When death threats arose after the Republic’s editorial board endorsed a Democrat for president, Carroll herself went to a Trump rally to brave the harassment hurled at her staff. She channeled the “Build the wall” chants into exemplary multi-platform journalism – “The Wall: Unknown Stories, Unintended Consequences”-- which mapped every mile of the U.S.-Mexico border and educated readers about the issues and challenges of a wall.”

Carroll will receive her award at the annual NPF awards dinner on February 15, 2018 in Washington, D.C.

About USA TODAY NETWORK

