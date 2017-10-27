Production Underway At A Fresh Batch Of Haunted Locations For Season 3 Of Destination America’s Fan Favorite Series Paranormal Lockdown

Production is currently underway for season 3 of PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN, starring famed paranormal investigator Nick Groff and beloved paranormal researcher Katrina Weidman as they spend an unprecedented 72 hours locked inside legendary haunted locations. “Living” at these haunted locations, Groff and Weidman believe that the longer they stay, the more the spirits will communicate with them and the more information they can gather about the unknown. As a top-performing series on Destination America, PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN’s third season is currently in production and will premiere in 2018.

This season will serve up an extra treat for fans with the first-ever televised paranormal investigation of the Jim Beam® American Stillhouse in Clermont, Ky., home of the world’s #1 selling bourbon. An abundance of spooky history has been reported on the property, including unusual activity from their Stillhouse to their legendary Warehouse D, sightings of a woman in the windows at the onsite T. Jeremiah Beam home, and a known prankster, Cans Hall, who doesn’t shy away from interaction.

Additionally, season 3 will bring the return of a familiar location, the Monroe House in Hartford, Ind. In the second season, Groff and Weidman unearthed something sinister in a crawl space underneath the home – skeletal remains. The question of what is haunting the Monroe House is now more of a mystery than ever. They travel back to the historic location and consult with a biological anthropologist to seek a better understanding of what’s on the property and potential connections between the remains and the continued hauntings.

Can’t wait until 2018 for more PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN? Join Nick Groff exclusively during the network’s GHOSTOBER stunt, a celebration of Halloween all month long, with various LOCKDOWN countdowns. Available now at Destination America GO, Groff counts down his top-five scariest locations where he and Weidman have ever had to film for the show. Additional features include countdowns of their best evidence, the worst places they’ve had to sleep, and more humorous moments with Weidman caught on tape.

Fans are invited to watch Destination America’s series and specials anywhere, including seasons 1 and 2 of PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN, anytime on DestinationAmerica.com. Download Destination America’s TV Everywhere app on Android and IOS to see weekly sneak peeks of upcoming episodes and browse the network’s entire library of paranormal content including MOUNTAIN MONSTERS, GHOSTS OF SHEPHERDSTOWN, HAUNTED TOWNS, GHOST BROTHERS, PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN, and GHOST ASYLUM. For a daily dose of special digital extras, check TheHauntist.com, the online destination for paranormal investigation, entertainment and news about all things creepy, spooky, and odd.

About Nick Groff

Nick Groff has been fascinated with the paranormal ever since surviving a near-death experience as a child. For the past 15 years, he has dedicated his life to the field in an effort to discover the next major breakthrough in paranormal research. Groff made his big break when he co-wrote, co-produced, co-directed, co-edited, and co-starred in Ghost Adventures: The Original Documentary, a New York International Film & Video Festival award winner and Eerie Horror Film Festival award nominee that aired on the SyFy Channel in 2007. Groff served as the executive producer, co-host, and co-investigator for seasons 1-10 of Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures series starting in 2008. After founding Groff Entertainment, Groff executive produces and co-hosts the hit series Paranormal Lockdown, as seen on TLC and soon returning for a third season on Destination America. Also for Destination America, he currently co-hosts the network’s #1 series Ghosts of Shepherdstown and previously executive produced Ghost Stalkers (2014). Groff is the co-owner of the Creepy People Management event company and the annual Cryptid Con event in Kentucky. He is the author of “Chasing Spirits: The Building of the Ghost Adventures Crew” and executive produced the Travel Channel show Vegas Stripped.

About Katrina Weidman

Katrina Weidman is a paranormal researcher and investigator, host, producer, and lecturer. She currently co-hosts the hit show Paranormal Lockdown alongside Nick Groff, as seen on TLC and soon returning for a third season on Destination America. Weidman has been working professionally as a paranormal researcher and investigator since 2006, but her passion for the supernatural began when she was a child living in historic Bucks County, Pa., where many locations are said to be haunted. She rose to national recognition in her role on A&E’s hit series Paranormal State, in which she worked on hundreds of cases of unexplained supernatural phenomena and interviewed thousands of witnesses with the world-renowned Paranormal Research Society (PRS) from 2006-2011. Weidman also hosted Chiller’s Real Fear: The Truth Behind the Movies (2012) and The Truth Behind More Movies (2013), following Weidman and her team as they traveled the country chronicling the real-life stories that inspired some of the world’s most iconic horror films.

PARANORMAL LOCKDOWN is produced for Destination America by Groff Entertainment with Nick Groff and Justin Narragon as executive producers. For Destination America, Cathy Garland is executive producer, Jane Latman is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

