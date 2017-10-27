Juicy Stakes Casino Quests Award $50 Blackjack Bonuses and $100 Video Poker Bonuses

A new Casino Quest, rewarding video poker players with $100 bonuses, begins on Wednesday at Juicy Stakes Casino. In the meantime, there’s a one-day Halloween Quest on Tuesday with $50 bonuses for Blackjack players. Juicy Stakes’ Casino Quests reward players for hitting a designated set of winning hands.



Halloween Casino Quest

On Tuesday, October 31st, Blackjack players will win an extra $50 when they get 14 pairs – a pair of each card in the deck (one pair of 1s, one pair of 2s through to one pair of Kings and a pair of Aces). To enter the quest players just play the Blackjack game under the Lucktap games tab in the casino section of the poker room.



November Casino Quest

All month long, the November Casino Quest will pay $100 to all video poker players that hit one pair, ten Straights and five Full Houses. (A Straight is five cards in numerical sequence, not necessarily all the same suit. A Full House is one pair and three of a kind.) All Lucktap video poker games including Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better and Aces & Faces are eligible for Casino Quest bonuses.



Quest bonuses are subject to a 15X wagering requirement and must be played within three days.



Juicy Stakes’ busy poker room on the Horizon Poker Network is popular with online poker players all over the world. Juicy Stakes also offers a wide selection of slots and table games such as Blackjack and Roulette from Lucktap, Worldmatch and Betsoft.



