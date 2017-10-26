A Fight for Peace between Kingdoms

Thomas Jefferson once said resistance becomes duty when injustice becomes the law. When peace and freedom are threatened, necessary actions must be taken to preserve them. William J. Burkhardt’s Millcara is a tale of a young woman fighting to keep chaos from sowing.



The novel is the prequel to Burkhardt’s debut effort, Lorina. Loosely revolved around Alice in Wonderland’s storyline, it is set in the realm of Laruba, a castle far from the control of both the Red and White Kingdoms. After enjoying many years of peace, a warlord comes and threatens to destroy the three territories. Young Millarca, introduced in Lorina, takes matters into her own hands and toils to end the threat of tyranny.



Burkhardt’s horror-fantasy book is a short read that can be finished within a couple of hours. Aside from protagonist Millarca’s actions to keep the peace, the story also explores her struggles with coming-of-age. Much like Burkhardt’s previous novel, Millarca: The Curse of Lady Malgyn centers on a complicated relationship of a young woman with her parents. Burkhardt hopes readers, especially teenagers and adults, will enjoy his latest offering.



Millcara weaves violence and politics in a compelling story. Copies of the book are available for purchase in selected in selected online bookstores.





Millcara: The Curse of Lady Malgyn

Written by William J. Burkhardt

Paperback | $13.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

William J. Burkhardt is an author from southern New Jersey. Aside from writing, he also dabbles in art and music.