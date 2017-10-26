Understanding the Similarity between Humans and Plants

The discovery of a biochemical process in humans that traditionally was attributed to plants changed Dr. Arturo Solis Herrera’s concepts on biology and medicine. In his book, The Human Photosynthesis, he shares his findings that could possibly alter the course of human knowledge and history.



This book explains the astonishing similarity between the human body and plants. Both have a common first step in the process: the separation of the water molecule into diatomic hydrogen (H2) and Oxygen (O2). Herrera has found out about melanin’s ability to convert light energy into chemical energy. While investigating the three culprits behind blindness, he also stumbles upon the knowledge of how melanin can modify a water molecule. All of these findings led him to conclude that it is also possible for humans to undergo the process of photosynthesis.



Educational and informative, The Human Photosynthesis opens the readers’ eyes to the deeper connection between humans and plants. It will also help them understand the human body even better.





The Human Photosynthesis

Written by Arturo Solis Herrera, MD, PhD

Paperback | $23.95



Book copies are available at Amazon and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Born in Mexico City, Arturo Solis Herrera, MD, PhD, studied medicine at Escuela Superior de Medicina of the Instituto Politécnico Nacional. He earned a degree in ophthalmology in Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. He has a master’s degree in medical sciences from Universidad Autónoma de Aguascalientes, and a PhD in pharmacology from Universidad de Guadalajara. Since 2009, Herrera is the director of Human Photosynthesis Study Center in Mexico.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.drarturosolisherrera.com.