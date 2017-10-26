Tata Steel’s OMQ Division provides financial aid to Kotgarh High School

In its effort towards building a better future for the students of the region, OMQ ( Ore Mine & Quarries) Division of Tata Steel today provided financial aid to Kotgarh High School in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. Mr Pankaj Satija, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with Mr Hatiram Munda, Principal, Kotgarh High School.

A total of Rs 40,000 has been granted to the school. The grant in aid is given every year to Kotgarh High School by Tata Steel, which is utilised for various administrative purposes.

A Pre Matric Coaching Centre was also inaugurated at Kotgarh High School today by Mr Satija along with school staff. The Pre-Matric Coaching Centre is supported by Tata Steel with a view to provide better learning opportunities to all the students. This coaching centre will provide free of cost tutelage to the students in addition to the ongoing school academics. A total of 237 students from Class 8, 9 and 10 of the school will benefit from this. The Pre Matric Coaching Centre will not only provide post school academic support to Kotgarh High School, but will also extend its support to the nearby schools.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 27.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) as on March 31, 2017. It is the world’s second-most geographically-diversified steel producer, with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in over 50 countries. The Group recorded a consolidated turnover of US $18.12 billion (INR 117,420 crore) in FY17. Tata Steel Group is spread across five continents with an employee base of nearly 74,000. Having bagged the Deming Application Prize and Deming Grand Prize for continuous improvement in 2008 and 2012 respectively, Tata Steel has now been recognised as the global ‘Industry Leader’ in ‘Steel category’ by Dow Jones Sustainability Index (2015). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has also been felicitated with several awards including the Prime Minister’s Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2013-14 (received in 2017), Best Risk Management by CNBC TV18 (2016), ‘Best-in-class Manufacturing’ award from TIME India (2016) and the ‘Most Ethical Company’ award from the Ethisphere Institute (2016), IIM Sustainability Award (2015), among several others.

