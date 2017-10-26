Borealis and Borouge announce global launch of new flagship brand Anteo™ enabled by Borstar® Bimodal Terpolymer Technology

Borealis and Borouge, leading providers of innovative, value-creating plastics solutions, announce the launch of Anteo™, a new family of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) packaging grades for the global packaging market. Anteo delivers easy processability at lower extruder pressure, better sealing integrity and improved puncture resistance in combination with strong optics for enhanced shelf appeal. Boasting a unique combination of end-use properties for high-performance film applications, Anteo completes the full solution offer for high performance, multilayer flexible packaging applications using Borealis Borstar® Bimodal Terpolymer (BBT) Technology.

Borouge produces Anteo at the Ruwais plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The reliable supply of Anteo to customers around the world is assured thanks to Borouge’s production, material handling, and global supply chain capabilities.

The global launch of Anteo is taking place simultaneously at three different geographic locations. The story of Anteo is highlighting the key aspects of the new technology and product, reflecting its uniqueness, usefulness and innovative elements: the launch of Borealis BBT Technology at the company’s Innovation Headquarters in Linz, Austria highlights the importance of the advanced and innovative technologies used to create the new product. Meanwhile, the launch of Anteo in Abu Dhabi, UAE, focuses on the significance of Borouge’s production facilities where the product is manufactured and exported from Abu Dhabi to both companies’ customers all over the world, who benefit from Borouge’s robust supply chain network. In Shanghai, China, the focus is on the development opportunities made available to provide Anteo product in such a huge market with an increasing base of current and potential customers.

Borealis’ proprietary BBT Technology offers exceptional flexibility in polymer design by combining smart catalyst design with a superior, two-reactor system process with two comonomers. The result: unique polyethylene resins with superior processability. This property is augmented by other high performance-related attributes like flexibility, stiffness, toughness, purity, outstanding sealability, and appealing optics.

Three main features give the BBT Technology the competitive edge:

Bimodality in molecular weight

Bimodality in density

Tailored comonomer incorporation

Uniquely made in the UAE

It is the first time that Borealis and Borouge jointly manufacture a product at one single location and then make it globally available. This endeavour is enabled by the excellent cooperation and technology exchange between both companies. Customers benefit from guaranteed and consistent quality product and the companies’ joint supply chain capabilities across the globe.

As the key ingredient for higher performance and more sustainable multilayer applications, Anteo opens up a range of exciting application opportunities thanks to its unique combination of superior end-use properties. Having been tested and confirmed by over 100 Borealis and Borouge customers around the globe, the proven benefits of Anteo span the entire value chain:

Unparalleled processability: easy processability at lower extruder pressure (over 15% less than conventional metallocene LLDPE sealants), with the derived benefit of lower energy consumption.

Seal integrity and sealing speed: high speeds can be achieved when used as sealing material in laminated/non-laminated film, resulting in lower energy consumption and less material waste.

A step change in puncture resistance: an important contribution to reducing spoilage and/or potential damage to pack contents.

Pleasing optics for enhanced shelf appeal.

The first grades in the growing Anteo product family, Anteo™ FK1820 and Anteo™ FK1828, are commercially available in Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa and Asia as of the global launch on 25 October 2017.

Anteo is anchored in technology and innovation, production capacity and supply chain, and future application development. The official launch locales in October represent the varied contributions being made to creating, growing, producing, and marketing the Anteo flagship brand.

Linz, Austria, Europe: “The beating heart of Borealis innovation is intensely felt in Linz, the home of Borealis Innovation Headquarters,” explains Alfred Stern, Borealis Executive Vice President, Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology. “Our proprietary Borstar technology and catalyst design are the cornerstones of success, and key to fulfilling the Borealis mission of Value Creation through Innovation. Our aim to be the most innovative and reliable partner to the polyolefins industry is underscored by the launch of Anteo and the BBT Technology.”

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE): “The reliable and truly global supply of Anteo is proudly produced by Borouge in the UAE. This is a remarkable achievement that integrates with ADNOC’s vision for the future of petrochemicals industry. We have the production capacity and the supply chain expertise to ensure a smooth launch of Anteo and secure its success,” says Ahmed Omar Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Polymers Company (Borouge). “Moreover, we are delivering new high-value industrial applications for Anteo including the stretch hood and heavy duty shipping sack segments.”

Shanghai, China: “Our customers always look for ways to gain a competitive advantage for their business. We recognise this, and set ourselves apart by engaging the total value chain in order to create value for them. This approach enables us to support our customers with creative solutions that address the full scope of their requirements,” states Wim Roels, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge Pte Ltd. “In essence, the Anteo advantage means even more than improved sealing speed and processing: it also means more reliability, quality and productivity. We are excited to share Anteo with the market, and look forward to delivering this new ingredient for complete success.”

About Borealis

Borealis is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the fields of polyolefins, base chemicals and fertilizers. With its head office in Vienna, Austria, the company currently has around 6,600 employees and operates in over 120 countries. Borealis generated EUR 7.2 billion in sales revenue and a net profit of EUR 1,107 million in 2016. Mubadala, through its holding company, owns 64% of the company, with the remaining 36% belonging to Austria-based OMV, an integrated, international oil and gas company. Borealis provides services and products to customers around the world in collaboration with Borouge, a joint venture with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Borealis and Borouge aim to proactively benefit society by taking on real societal challenges and offering real solutions. Both companies are committed to the principles of Responsible Care®, an initiative to improve safety performance within the chemical industry, and work to solve the world’s water and sanitation challenges through product innovation and their Water for the World programme.

About Borouge

Borouge is a leading petrochemical company that provides creative plastics solutions for a wide range of industries. Established in 1998, Borouge is a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Austria based Borealis. With its headquarters and production facilities based in the United Arab Emirates and its Marketing & Sales head office in Singapore, Borouge employs over 3,300 people representing more than 60 nationalities and serves customers in 50 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Using the most advanced proprietary technologies such as Borstar®, Borlink™ and BNT, Borouge produces high quality polyolefin (polyethylene and polypropylene) solutions for packaging, infrastructure, energy, mobility, agriculture and healthcare applications that address global challenges such as climate change, food protection, access to fresh water, energy conservation, healthcare support and waste management.

Started production in 2001 with 450,000 tonnes per year, Borouge’s annual capacity has dramatically increased to reach 4.5 million tonnes in 2015 thanks to its three state-of-the-art plants located in Ruwais, 250km west of Abu Dhabi, UAE. Borouge’s production site has become the largest integrated polyolefins complex in the world.

Borouge has also expanded its commercial and logistics network in the Middle East and Asia to become closer to its customers and be able to meet their increasing requirements. Supported by its world-class Innovation Centre in Abu Dhabi and its expanded Application Centre in Shanghai, Borouge focuses on providing creative plastics solutions that have a positive impact on society today and tomorrow for a variety of industry segments inspired by its mission, ‘value creation through people and innovation’.

Borouge is committed to the well-being of its people and to the principles of sustainability in the communities where it operates. Aligning with ADNOC through embracing the four pillars of People, Performance, Profitability and Efficiency, Borouge is directly contributing to Abu Dhabi’s downstream and supporting its economic growth and diversification goals.