Eastman Business Park Seeking Developers for Coveted West Ridge Road Lot

Eastman Business Park is seeking proposals for development of a coveted lot across from the recently renovated Kodak Center on West Ridge Road. Eastman Business Park (EBP) officials see the 1.1-acre space as an opportunity to complement its investment in Kodak Center Theater with restaurant, retail and office space options.

In September, Kodak Center lit up the night with its new marquee and digital display board to a crowd of more than 1,000 people. The event garnered a great deal of attention on social media, and was a big step in EBP’s master plan to transform the east end of the park. Developing the open space on the south side of West Ridge Road is the next step in that process.

“When people plan a night out, they often focus on places where they can enjoy their whole night without having to drive from place to place,” said Dolores Kruchten, President, Corporate Real Estate and Eastman Park Division and Vice President at Eastman Kodak Company. “With our new marquee and new acts coming to Kodak Center Theater, we want to provide that ‘night out’ option where people can enjoy dinner or visit a unique shop before taking a short walk to see amazing entertainment right across the street.”

While any business that locates in this space can benefit from events at Kodak Center, it will not have to rely on the theater for business. The location has the benefit of being in a high-traffic area with nearly 40,000 vehicles pass every day and a large workforce at EBP within walking distance.

EBP distributed the RFP to developers on Monday, Oct. 23, and hope to select a project by February 2018. Restaurant concepts envisioned include fast-casual, quick-service, fast-fine, or full-service sit-down eateries with outdoor seating as well as possible café and bar service. If supported by market demand, EBP is also encouraging upper-story commercial uses and potentially office space.

About Eastman Business Park

Eastman Business Park is a 1,200-acre R&D and manufacturing campus with over 16 million square feet of multi-scale manufacturing, distribution, lab and office space. There are 100 companies onsite employing over 6,000 people, many of them responsible for the development of our nation’s next generation technologies in the areas of Energy Storage, Chemical Manufacturing, Roll-to-Roll Manufacturing and Photonics. Additionally, the Park’s immense manufacturing infrastructure—including the private utilities and onsite water and wastewater management system—is a competitive advantage for its high-use tenants, especially in the Food and Agriculture industry.

