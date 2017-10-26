1 Week remains to Nominate for the 9th annual iDate Dating Industry Awards

New York, NY- Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that less than a week remains to make a nomination for the ninth annual iDate Awards .



Called “the Oscars for the Dating Industry,” the iDate Awards are the first and comprehensive industry awards for the dating business. Deemed the most coveted award to win, it highlights both the people and the companies who exemplify the best and most innovative aspects of the Online Dating, Mobile Dating and Matchmaking Industry.



Nominations began this summer and remain open to the public for submission at www.iDateAwards.com until October 31, 2017. There is no cost to participate and self-nominations are accepted.



13 categories exist for the fifth annual awards. Industry professionals and the general public are encouraged to nominate the best candidates in each of the award categories.



Best Dating Site

Best Matchmaker

Best Software Provider

Best Mobile Dating App

Best Dating Site Design

Best Dating Coach

Most Innovative Company

Best New Technology

Best Payment System

Best Affiliate Program

Best Marketing Campaign

Best Niche Dating Site

Best Up and Coming Dating Site

The awards have the following schedule:



Now to October 31 - Nominations Accepted.

November 13 to Jan. 5, 2018 - Voting

Jan 25, 2017 - Awards ceremony and winners announced.



The awards ceremony takes place on the night of January 25, 2018 in Florida. It occurs during the 15th annual iDate Internet Dating Conference , the largest event for the online dating and matchmaking industry. The Internet Dating Conference takes place at the Hyatt Place Delray Beach from January 24 - 26, 2018.

The awards are organized by the iDate Dating Industry Conference and Online Personals Watch.



A video of the nomination process can be viewed here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqsbS4Z8wZw





ABOUT THE IDATE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



For over a decade the Internet Dating Conference has been the first and leading event for the entire dating industry. Over 46 events have provided C-level dating industry executives with education, ideas, new technology, insight and networking in order to increase business and stay ahead of the curve.





ABOUT ONLINE PERSONALS WATCH



Since 2004, Online Personals Watch provides the daily news to the internet dating industry. No ads, no fluff, just raw news summaries, official rankings and CEO interviews.

