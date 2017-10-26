Military Widow Maria Jasinskas Shares a story of Hope and Faith amid Husband’s Suicide

“The Widow’s Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising” (WestBow Press, 2016) by Maria Jasinskas is one of the few books which subject is a Marine veteran and law enforcer who committed suicide. The author, an avid Christian, is a psychiatrist who joined the military to help look into the epidemic of suicide among soldiers – two months before her husband, the late SSGT Gregory Jasinskas, took his own life.



As a major loss, her husband’s suicide made her empty and lonely but not for long. She soon emerged as a stronger and more spiritual person, thanks to her faith in God and in Jesus Christ.



“My journey in life has led me to seemingly insurmountable challenges from which I have emerged victorious simply because of my faith in my God and the precious blood of His Son,” said the author in the foreword of her book.



Rather than rue her husband’s death for the rest of her life, she turns her personal tragedy into a story of hope, one which befits the legacy and love of her husband. “I for one refuse to go back to my period of mourning. I had thirteen good years with a man God trusted me to love and care for. I will not give up on life. I will not give up on love.”



Indeed, the tragedy gave the author a lifelong mission, seeing that Gregory’s death was for a higher purpose: to raise awareness of suicide among soldiers and veterans.



“I cannot do anything to bring Gregory back. Gregory’s death by suicide, despite his countless acts of valor prior to it, did not make him a hero. And nothing I do at this point can bring him back. Yet I do know his death served a much greater purpose. If anything, it has fueled my passion to serve his people, his soldiers, and his comrades.”



"The Widow's Might: A Legacy of Love and Hope Rising" is available at Amazon and WestBow Press.





About the Author



Maria Jasinskas, M.D. earned her Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine. She completed Residency training in Psychiatry at Boston University Medical Center (BUMC) and went on to complete a Child Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Tufts New England Medical Center and a Geriatric Psychiatry Fellowship at BUMC. She is Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. And, on direction commission by the President, was appointed an officer in the Army of the United States.