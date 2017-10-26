Helen McLaughlin Appointed Managing Director, Warner Music Sweden

Helen McLaughlin has been appointed Managing Director, Warner Music Sweden. She will take up the role on January 1st and will report to Jonas Siljemark, President, Warner Music Nordics.

McLaughlin joins Warner Music from Sony Music Sweden, where she has served as Head of A&R for the last six years.

Helen McLaughlin says: “I’m delighted and humbled to have been offered this opportunity. I’ve known Jonas Siljemark for many years and am very excited to get the chance to work with him and to get to know the rest of the Warner family. It is an especially exciting time for the company and I hope I am able to help continue the great work that has been achieved in recent years.”

Jonas Siljemark says: “Helen is well-known across the Swedish music industry as someone who puts the interests of artists first and foremost. She has an incredible track record of developing artists and building long-term careers for them. I can’t wait to see what she’ll achieve heading up the Warner Music Sweden team.”

McLaughlin began her career at Sony Music Sweden back in 1992 as an International Product Manager.

She went on to become Managing Director of V2 Music Scandinavia, the leading independent label launched by Sir Richard Branson, in 1996 and held that position for more than 11 years. She worked with artists including Ane Brun, Johnossi, Markus Krunegård, Peter Bjorn and John, and Those Dancing Days.

In 2009, McLaughlin moved to Universal Music Sweden, where she worked as Artist Development Manager, before becoming Head of A&R at Sony Music Sweden in 2011. In her role at Sony, McLaughlin has worked with artists including Frans, Kim Cesarion, Kverlertak, Kygo, Mando Diao, Peg Parnevik and Shirin.