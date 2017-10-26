Kering Recognized as Climate Change Leader by CDP’s Annual Ranking

Following on from Kering’s recent top ranking in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), Kering has received an “A score for climate” from CDP. Placement on CDP’s ‘Climate A List’ reaffirms Kering’s sustainability leadership and recognizes Kering’s efforts and actions to combat climate change and help lead the way towards a low-carbon economy.

CDP’s annual ‘Climate A List’ comprises companies from around the world that have been identified as demonstrating a superior approach to climate change mitigation. Of the 2418 companies that submitted information to be independently assessed against CDP’s scoring methodology in 2017, 112 were awarded an A score. Kering is among this 5% of global companies participating to be featured on the 2017 Climate A List which is in recognition of Kering’s actions in the last reporting year to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. To help drive these actions, Kering’s Environmental Profit and Loss (EP&L) accounting is a cornerstone of its climate strategy. As such, the EP&L allows Kering to measure against its progress and determine the most effective sourcing strategy to minimize carbon emissions, while also enabling the reduction of climate risks related to key raw materials.

“To be included in CDP’s 2017 ‘Climate A List’ illustrates another aspect of Kering’s sustainability leadership. Even though we have a broad-based and holistic strategy in place and Kering is innovating in many areas to drive sustainability uptake, we are still focused on the fundamentals,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of international institutional affairs of Kering. “We are continually working to reduce our carbon footprint and taking actions to combat climate change. Going even further, we have set Science Based Targets within our 2025 sustainability strategy to guide us to do so, while we pursue our progressive sustainability targets overall.”

Recognized as the number one climate research provider by investors, CDP is an international non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. The Climate A List index has been produced at the request of 827 investors with assets of over US$100 trillion. Thousands of companies submit annual climate disclosures to CDP for independent assessment against its scoring methodology and CDP’s 2017 Climate A List is comprised of just 112 global companies.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering develops an ensemble of luxury houses in fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches: Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, McQ, Stella McCartney, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Dodo, Girard-Perregaux, Pomellato, Qeelin and Ulysse Nardin. Kering is also developing the Sport & Lifestyle brands Puma, Volcom and Cobra. By ‘empowering imagination’, Kering encourages its brands to reach their potential, in the most sustainable manner. The Group generated revenue of €12.385 billion in 2016 and had more than 40,000 employees at year end. The Kering share is listed on Euronext Paris (FR 0000121485, KER.PA, KER.FP).