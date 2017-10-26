Follow the History of Spider-Man Pt. 23

For over 50 years, Spider-Man has been a sensational standout in the Marvel Universe, and this year, the web-slinger swings onto the silver screen once more in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”! In celebration of his memorable history, we present Spidey’s spectacular step-by-step story!

Total war broke out between Spider-Man and the Hobgoblin in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #260, but in the end both the Rose and the Hobgoblin snatched up the Green Goblin’s old journals in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #261, and to make matters worse, our hero’s former costume—now known to be an alien symbiote—escaped from the Fantastic Four’s holding chamber.

Marvel Team-Up (1972) #150

Published: February 10, 1985

February 10, 1985

Louise Simonson

Louise Simonson Penciler: Greg Larocque

Spidey joined forces with Cannonball in MARVEL TEAM-UP #149, and with a full team of X-Men in MARVEL TEAM-UP #150, as that series came to an end. Later, the chasm between Spidey and the Black Cat grew over her new “bad luck” powers in PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #98. The two managed to tag-team the Spot, though, in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #99, and discover that the bad luck affected the wallcrawler as well as the villains in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #100.

The sorcerer Kulan Gath gained his revenge on Spidey in UNCANNY X-MEN #190, but suffered another defeat in UNCANNY X-MEN #191. A photographer snapped a pic of Peter Parker changing into his secret identity in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #262, the hero-worshipping “Spider-Kid” tried to aid the webslinger in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #263, and a new villain from Texas called Red 9 moseyed into town in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #264.

Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #262

Published: March 10, 1985

March 10, 1985

May 26, 2014 Writer: Bob Layton

After breaking up a hostage situation in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #101, and fending off an attack from Killer Shrike in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #102, Spidey faced off against a gang called the Vulturions in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 and had a seemingly final encounter with his alien costume. The Vulturions applied for jobs as assassins for the Kingpin in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #2, but plummeted back to Earth when the Vulture swooped in to take back his stolen flight technology in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #3. Meanwhile, the Black Fox tangled with Silver Sable in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #265, and a “loser” team consisting of Spider-Kid, Frog-Man, and the Toad tried to prove their mettle in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #266.

The wallcrawler threw cold water on a group of college kids’ attempt to create a super villain in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #103, and helped a recovering Rocket Racer stay on the straight and narrow path in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #104. Doctor Octopus’ metal arms caused a few problems for Spidey in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #4, but not as much as the Full Octy in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #5, and a middle-age thief who lived in the suburbs in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #267.

Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #268

Published: September 10, 1985

September 10, 1985

The near-omnipotent Beyonder took our hero’s advice in SECRET WARS II #2, but turned an entire building into gold when things didn’t pan out for him. The Kingpin got greedy for the gold in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #268, but so, too did the webslinger in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #6. Hoping to put temptation behind him, Spidey dove between the Wasp and Paladin in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #105, and later joined with the winsome heroine to battle a crime boss in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #106.

Galactus’ former herald Firelord visited Earth in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #269, and found that crossing an indigenous arachnid super hero earned him a world of hurt in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #270. Seeking solace in slumber following the battle, Spidey lent a hand to Nightmare to fend off a dream-version of the Hulk in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #7, and then investigated the mystery of the Smithville Thunderbolt in WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #8 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #9.

Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) #107

Published: October 10, 1985

October 10, 1985

Peter David

Peter David Penciller: Rich Buckler

Rich Buckler Cover Artist: Rich Buckler

Telling a little white lie to bolster the “heroism” of well-meaning Crusher Hogan in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #271 failed to score any Karma points for the webslinger when he learned of his friend Captain Jean DeWolff’s murder in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #107. His subsequent investigation led to a suspect known as the Sin-Eater in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #108, and a team-up with Daredevil in SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #109 to stop the villain from killing another of Spider-Man’s loved ones…