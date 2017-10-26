Future Family Appoints World-Renowned Male Fertility Expert Dr. Paul Turek As New Medical Advisor to Scale Men’s Offerings

Today, Future Family, the company combining advances in fintech and concierge care to make fertility care accessible, announces the appointment of internationally-revered male fertility expert Dr. Paul Turek as Medical Advisor.



In this role, Dr. Turek will work to scale Future Family’s offerings for men, including its Sperm Activity Test™ and specialized Nurse Concierge care. These services will guide male clients through every step of their unique fertility journey while helping them understand an equal role in family planning.



A leading innovator in male reproductive health, Dr. Turek is founder and director of The Turek Clinics, which provide state of the art medical treatment to men across the globe. Prior to founding the Turek Clinics, he served as a Professor and Endowed Chair at the University of California San Francisco and pioneered innovative techniques for treating male infertility, including Testicular Mapping (also known as Sperm Mapping or FNA Mapping) and helped to popularize the No-Scalpel Vasectomy.



“As we begin scaling our men’s fertility offerings, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Turek, one of the most respected voices in male reproductive health, as our newest medical advisor,” said Claire Tomkins, co-founder and CEO of Future Family. “We’re confident that with his advisement, Future Family will reach its goal of becoming the go-to fertility care company for both men and women looking to plan for their future.”



Today, Dr. Turek sits on the board of several high-profile organizations and is an advisor to the NIH, The White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Men’s Health Network, among others, and was recognized as one of America’s Best Doctors by seven accrediting organizations.



“Future Family is pioneering the charge in educating men and women about the importance of proactive fertility testing and care,” said Dr. Paul Turek, medical advisor at Future Family. “Often, men are particularly left out of the fertility conversation, with no easy place to turn for answers and support. In joining this team, I’m excited to work with Future Family to create that space, while expanding their offerings for men.”



Co-founded by Claire Tomkins, former Director of Product Marketing at SolarCity through the company’s IPO, and Eve Blossom, a serial entrepreneur with decades of experience building social impact companies, Future Family launched its initial offering for women in June 2017. Since inception, thousands of women have signed up to try the Fertility Age Test™ and inquire about egg freezing and IVF services.



Future Family also recently announced its Sperm Activity Test™ (“SAT”) to allow all men to take control of their fertility journey.



To learn more about Future Family, visit www.futurefamily.com/testing/men.