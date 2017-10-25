Custom Made Furniture - how to find the gems in the mass-produced world

Whilst the face-paced, ‘want-it-now’ mentality seems to have homogenized people’s homes into something that looks like it all came out of the same box, there is space for unique, custom furniture to co-exist alongside more mainstream pieces.



The risk of exclusively living one’s live via flat pack is that it slowly, over time, erodes the creativity and artistic expression of both furniture maker and the end user themselves.



Many home owners though are nervous about blending mass produced and unique furniture, however, advice on how to approach this ‘blending’ that allows for some individual expression through the home and the furniture used within it is part of what bespoke furniture designer, Durwin Lambe enjoys most. www.customindustrial.com.au



“Sometimes you find gold where you least expect it, you just have to be able to recognise it because it may be disguised as something else. Being prepared to do a little extra work to customize it to your needs is where the design can really come to life,” Durwin explains.



Bringing new level of appreciation and life to the whole ’being’ of both occupants in the home, and the home itself is something that Durwin relishes, and here he shares his five top tips for finding the unique gems in a mass produce world. www.customindustrial.com.au



1.Don’t be afraid to modify something yourself.



The point of mass produced furniture is that it is all the same to keep manufacturing costs low which can then be passed onto the buyer.



Durwin believes this can be beneficial in some respects, but also means the furniture is a predetermined size and it is unlikely that the supplier will modify it for each buyer. His advice? “Take a tape measure with you when you go shopping and be willing to cut or stretch or weld or paint something you just bought brand new. It’s liberating and there will be only one of them too. Think big and unleash your creativity.”



2. Seeing the forest despite the trees.



There are gems within every shop, shoppers just have to know how to look.



“For me, I look for shape and form first,” explains Durwin. “If something is the right form but the wrong colour or material but is a good price, I’ll buy it anyway because the modification required will usually be minimal. Other times it maybe just a single component or part of a larger piece that would work. See the shape you want first, then figure out how to modify it to suit your needs to create a bespoke design that’s totally your own.”



3. Go into the shops you usually wouldn’t.



“I was once told that picking things out of the high-end shop is easy, because everything in them is great, it’s difficult to get it wrong. The real talent lies with finding something in the lower end stores and placing it in a different element to let it shine. It’s a lot harder but a lot more rewarding too, and is at the heart of custom furniture and unique industrial furniture.” www.customindustrial.com.au



4. Don’t limit yourself to furniture stores. You may be looking in the wrong place.



“Some of the most unique pieces of furniture I’ve created were built around or influence by something un-furniture related. Think outside the box, there are a lot of industries that mass produce things which could them be modified to suit your needs, this works well with industrial or quirky furniture best.” www.customindustrial.com.au



5. Use it to your advantage, buy bulk.



With smaller items, you can sometimes build bigger items. Durwin advises to think of the term ‘mass planting’ used in the landscaping industry, it can be applied here also.



“With a little effort and some fabrication, the same item repeated and brought together on mass can be a creative and cost-effective way to get a unique piece. I was commissioned to build a table and the brief was that the base needed to be metal and made up of 30 identical metal ‘legs’ shaped as elongated diamonds. This ‘cluster’ of legs sitting beneath a glass table top made for a ‘mass collection’ of legs that created a truly unique table.” http://www.customindustrial.com.au/the-point-table





About Custom Industrial



Custom Industrial is a unique furniture and lighting design company and one aspect of their work is re-purposing of old machinery, parts and unusual items into exclusive pieces. Everything Custom Industrial creates is individual, using timeless craftsmanship. Their products are made to last using the best measure of both time-honoured techniques blended with modern day efficiencies.



The business was born from a love of the unique and interesting, and influenced by the founder’s family history working in and around the wharves, surrounded by patina worn, heavy industrial machinery. Combining this with skills gained in the building and timber industries, a passion was fueled for turning the unusual and unique into custom pieces of furniture and lighting that captured the feeling of those childhood memories.