WinADay’s Record-breaking $277K Jackpot Winner will Donate to Hurricane Disaster Relief in Caribbean

A WinADay Casino player who just won a record-breaking progressive jackpot says he’ll donate to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts before paying some bills and taking a holiday. Jose P. won $277,482 playing the Pyramid Plunder slot.



Jose P won WinADay’s largest jackpot ever on Friday the 13th, a date often considered to be bad luck.



“I’m not superstitious myself,” he said. “But my wife is and she can’t believe my good fortune!”



This jackpot win shatters previous records. The previous record was held by a young mother who won $255,462 playing the Chinatown slot.



Jose has been playing at WinADay for more than six years and is a Bronze level VIP player. (VIPs get free bonus offers when entering each VIP level, extra bonus percentages on regular promos and exclusive VIP offers.) Like most players, he wins periodically but has never won anywhere near this much on one click on an online slot machine.



Pyramid Plunder is an Egyptian-themed slot tied to WinADay’s site-wide progressive jackpot, has three bonus features. An animated Scarab beetle can uncover new symbols and new chances for winning combinations. The Mummy can also create new combinations by shifting its reel down one or two places. In the Chamber of Treasures bonus game, players choose symbols to reveal instant prizes.



WinADay Casino, which celebrated its ninth anniversary this summer, has 34 unique premium slots as well as roulette, Keno, 20 penny slots and 10 video poker games for a total of 77 unique online casino games. In addition to credit cards, Neteller and Skrill, WinADay began accepting Bitcoins last summer.



