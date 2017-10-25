Amending Misconceptions of the Christian Faith

Many believers of the Christian faith rely solely on how the Church conveys God’s messages in the Bible. However, some interpretations of His words have not been understood clearly, leading to miscommunication and confusion among Christians. In light of this, Ken McCarver challenges these misconceptions in his book, The Sabbath: A Journey of Discovery.



The book discusses, questions, assays, and ultimately seeks to clarify concepts and beliefs long accepted by mainstream Christianity. It serves as a guide for readers who wish to see a new perspective on the Bible, something which McCarver believes is overlooked by the Church.



As someone who wishes to instill hope and bring truth to lost and troubled souls, McCarver hopes that his book will give readers much-needed enlightenment on their faith. “God’s word is not a mystery deciphered only by a select few or self-ordained leaders of truth,” he says. He believes that God’s truth is present for everyone who believes in Him.



The Sabbath: A Journey of Discovery offers a new take on what God has to say to His people. Copies are available for purchase in selected online bookstores. Interested parties may listen to his America Tonight radio interview to know more about the book.





The Sabbath: A Journey of Discovery

Written by Ken McCarver

E-book | $7.99

Paperback | $17.95

Hardcover | $33.95



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Ken McCarver has been involved in ministry work for many years. As of press time, he is serving as a minister to prisoners. The father of three resides in the Pacific Northwest with his wife, Wendy.

