How to Stand Strong against Bullying

No Bully! is also based off Geonna’s song of the same title that was released back in 2012. The single’s music video showcases scenes that encourage everyone to join and promote the anti-bullying movement, a cause that Geonna herself champions.

Bullying is one of the issues children face as they grow up. It is not an uncommon occurrence in society, especially in schools. Despite this, it remains inexcusable since bullying has effects that prove damaging to one’s well-being. Geonna Monet Baker shows readers how to fight it in her book, No Bully!: Chi Chi Monet Stands Tall.



The book shows how young vocalist and rapper Chi Chi Monet gathers the courage to take a stand against her school’s ultimate bully, who is fond of making life difficult for her and her peers. Many of the book’s points encourage readers of every age to take action against bullying. It also gives out tips on how to manage encounters with bullies effectively.



No Bully!: Chi Chi Monet Stands Tall

Written by Geonna Monet Baker

Paperback | $9.99



About the Author



Geonna Monet Baker, also known as Chi Chi, is an author who dabbles in music, activism, and philanthropy. Since the age of six, she has been using music as means of inspiring people. Through music, she aims to uplift people with positive vibes. She has channeled all that positivity into writing her book.