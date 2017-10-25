The Revelations Explained in Two Christian Books

In the wake of confusion and varying interpretations of the book of Revelations, author Clark Richard Spaulding attempts to provide a definitive guide and explanation in his two books, The Awakening and The Eternal Way of God.



The Awakening explores the book of Revelations in the Bible. Devout Christians are well aware of the contents of Revelations but are often led astray because of the bulk of misconceptions surrounding it. Spaulding hopes to set the record straight. This is his contribution to the demystification of society from false and harmful ideas brought about by a wayward understanding of the Revelations. Spaulding discusses the idea of spiritual awakening where inner consciousness is reconciled with outer awareness, and that life is a cycle of growth and decay. The book also covers in detail the ways of karma, twin souls, reincarnation, and prophecies.



The Eternal Way of God picks up where The Awakening leaves off. This follow-up expounds the concept of symbolic prophecies in the book of Revelations. Spaulding draws from his years of studying world religions to infuse a New Age philosophy to better explain these prophecies. He takes into account the different personalities who played a role in the fulfillment of the Apocalypse, but paid particular focus to the Apostle John, for it was his visions that became the backbone of the Revelations. The book hopes to help the faithful make sense of the prophecies amid the varying interpretations.





The Awakening

The Eternal Way of God

About the Author

A resident of Watertown, New York, Clark Richard Spaulding is a retired high school math teacher. His hobbies include yoga, book discussion groups, hunting, and weight-lifting.



