The Man with the Iron Claw: How Fritz Von Erich Changed the World of Wrestling

Ron Mullinax details the personal and professional life of superstar wrestler Jack Adkisson, popularly known as Fritz Von Erich, in the book Fritz Von Erich: Master of the Iron Claw.



Growing up in a small town, Ron, like most boys of that age and time, was a huge wrestling fan. His favorite was and always has been Fritz Von Erich. Mullinax followed Von Erich’s career closely, from the time that Fritz Von Erich lost the NWA World Heavyweight Championship until he rebuilt the Japanese wrestling scene and became known for his move, the Iron Claw.



Through sudden twists of fate, Ron became personal friends with his childhood hero. It was then that Fritz Von Erich asked Ron to write about his story, as to inspire other fans like Mullinax.



Although the book revolves around the Iron Claw, his career, and his fight against brain cancer, it isn’t exclusively for Fritz Von Erich’s fans. It paints vivid pictures of the wrestling scene from the 1950s until the 1960s and talks about the hardships and sacrifices of a world-class athlete like Von Erich.



In 2005, the book won a Pinnacle Book Award and was featured in the London Book Fair in 2017.





Fritz Von Erich: Master of the Iron Claw

Written by Ron G. Mullinax

Paperback | $16.99

Hardcover | $29.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Ron G. Mullinax spent four years in the US Marine Corps after graduating from the Army Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California. Fritz Von Erich is his childhood hero. Mullinax wanted to write about Fritz’s life to inspire fans all over the world.



More information about the author and his work is available on his websites, www.vonerich.net and www.secretoftheironclaw.com.

