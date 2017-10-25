Magical Stories That Teach Children Important Lessons

Children are imaginative and fond of fantasy stories, and the best way to engage them is through bedtime stories. Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales (Revised Edition), written by John William Wisor and Nila Brereton Hagood, is a collection of fablesfairy tales that will capture children’s imaginations.



In the Ancient Elm in the forest of Delphi, a wise old squirrel named Grandpa Grey shares wonderful tales about Iam to the children of the forest. Iam is a young explorer of a magical place called the Dream Realm, where he encounters creatures that are beyond the normal world. His journey leads him to meet fairies, unicorns, wizards, and trolls, and teaches him invaluable lessons about life.



Andrew Beck, an Amazon customer, says the book is delightful. “[It] should appeal to intelligent young readers who enjoy discovering a new world populated by a plethora of young animals . . . whose adventures address such issues as independence, confidence, self-esteem, courage, betrayal, and friendship.”



Nila Brereton Hagood and John Wisor were was recently interviewed on the radio show America Tonight with Kate Delaney, where she talked about the book and the stories in it. The interview aired on October 16, 2017. Visit www.grandpagreytimelesstales.com for more information.





Grandpa Grey’s Timeless Tales (Revised Edition)

Written by John William Wisor and Nila Brereton Hagood

Paperback | $13.99



Book copies are available at LitFire Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Authors



John William Wisor was an executive and management consultant in health care and nonprofit organization. He and his husband, Edward, live in Palm Springs.



Nila Brereton Hagood was in real estate management and commercial insurance sales. She has written magazine and newspaper articles, as well as a serial mystery novel. She currently lives with her husband, Jerry, in Palm Desert.

