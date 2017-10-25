A Journey to Unravel the Depths and Mysteries of Life

People deal with life in different ways, but in the midst of all those unique experiences, there is a common thread that binds them together—the shared humanity of being alive. In his book, The Changing Tides, John Bouley gathers human experiences and expresses them through poems and stories that will touch not just the heart but also the soul.



Bouley reaches deep into the emotions that everybody goes through in this life. His poems and stories reflect life’s many aspects—from struggles and challenges to technological advancements and modernity. There is romance, love, and faith. Reflections on nature, the essence of man, and the pondering about peace are also included. Most of the subjects are part of the everyday life and are easily relatable to many. In this book, readers will find insights and lessons that can guide them in navigating through life’s many twists and turns. The poems can make them ponder and reflect on their own experiences.



Evocative, insightful, and, at times, thought-provoking, The Changing Tides is an endearing collection of poetry for those seeking to discover and understand life a little better.





The Changing Tides: I’m Just Saying

Written by John Bouley

E-book | $3.99

Paperback | $20.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

John Bouley was born and raised in Marlborough, Massachusetts. For twenty years, he worked as supervisor and professional driver for the Rockport Reebok Company. He currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina, surrounded by the ocean and beautiful people.