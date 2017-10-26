Ayehu VP of Alliances and Partnerships Brian Boeggeman to Present at International Cloud Expo 2017

Ayehu, provider of the IT automation and orchestration platform built for the digital era, today announced that VP of Alliances and Partnerships, Brian Boeggeman will present at SYS-CON’s 21st International Cloud Expo® 2017 on November 1, 2017 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Boeggeman’s session will be part of the Enterprise Cloud and Digital Transformation track and is titled: “Intelligent Automation in the Digital Transformation Era.”



The presentation will address today’s key business imperatives for CIOs and CISOs and the journey to digital transformation. Mapping out the phases of intelligent automation, attendees will learn the impact of today’s challenges and opportunities. The session will explain the concept of the self-driving enterprise, and how when companies embody the key pillars of automation, they will accelerate business value and ensure future success in the digital landscape.



Produced by SYS-CON Events, Cloud Expo is a show where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discuss cloud computing and all that it entails. The three-day event (October 31, 2017 – November 2, 2017) offers a wide range of keynotes, technical sessions, and power panels on topics including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and analytics, digital transformation and much more.



Boeggeman’s Cloud Expo session will be held on November 1, 2017 from 3:40 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. PST. Additionally, at the event, Ayehu will demonstrate its intelligent automation and orchestration platform in its booth #316.



About Ayehu

Named by Gartner as a Cool Vendor, Ayehu’s IT automation and orchestration platform is a force multiplier for IT and security operations, helping enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution, and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. Trusted by major enterprises and leading technology solution and service partners, Ayehu supports thousands of automated processes across the globe. For more information, please visit www.ayehu.com and the company blog. Follow Ayehu on Twitter and LinkedIn.

