Atul Tandon Accepted into Forbes Nonprofit Council

Atul Tandon, CEO of Opportunity International, a global non-profit organization that helps people in developing countries work their way out of poverty, has been accepted into the Forbes Nonprofit Council, an invitation-only community for chief executives in successful nonprofit organizations.



Tandon joins other Forbes Nonprofit Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.



Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.



“I’m delighted to be joining the Forbes Nonprofit Council and contributing my ideas and expertise to the community and readership,” said Tandon. “Since 1971, Opportunity International has provided more than $12 billion in loans to help 24 million people living in poverty build sustainable livelihoods by helping them launch businesses, educate their children and create jobs in their communities. Acceptance to the Forbes Nonprofit Council will enhance Opportunity International’s awareness and put the spotlight on our clients—people around the world determined to lift themselves out of poverty. Through our work on the Council, we look forward to partnering with more corporations, the private sector, multilateral organizations, governments and donors, to achieve our mission of ending extreme poverty in our lifetimes.”



Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honored to welcome Atul into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”



About Opportunity International

Opportunity International is a global non-profit organization that helps people in developing countries work their way out of poverty. Since 1971, the organization has provided more than $12 billion in loans to help 24 million clients launch and expand businesses, feed and educate their children and create jobs in their communities. At the end of 2016, more than 10 million clients in 22 countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America and Europe, were using an Opportunity International loan, savings account, insurance policy or training to improve their lives. Through microfinance and complementary products and services in education, agriculture and health, the organization has helped clients create or sustain 17 million jobs on the way to achieving its goal of 20 million jobs by 2020. More than 95 percent of Opportunity’s loan clients are women who would otherwise likely not have access to financial services because of legal and cultural gender inequities. The global headquarters of Opportunity International are in Chicago, with other key offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The organization serves clients through a network of more than 23,000 people worldwide. Discover more at opportunity.org or join the conversation on facebook.com/opportunityintl and twitter.com/opportunityintl.

