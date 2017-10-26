Fujifilm Features Innovative Product Portfolio and Hosts Educational Session at CHEST 2017

(Booth #505 and Booth #405) – FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., and FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. will showcase its portfolio of high-resolution, high-quality medical imaging devices and ultrasound solutions at the American College of Chest Physicians Annual Meeting (CHEST), on October 28 – November 1 in Toronto, Canada. On display will be the Endoscope Ultrasonic Processor as well as the 500 Series Video Bronchoscopes, consisting of the Super Image, Slim, Ultrasonic and Treatment Video Bronchoscopes.



“We are excited for the opportunity to showcase our latest innovations at CHEST 2017 with the ultimate goal of helping pulmonologists to provide quality patient care and to help improve efficiency of their medical practices,” said Keiichi Nagata, Division President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc - Endoscopy.



Lung Cancer: State of the Art in 2017:

Fujifilm will host two in-booth educational sessions featuring world renowned physician David Feller-Kopman, MD, Director of Bronchoscopy & Interventional Pulmonology at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Dr. Feller-Kopman will present “Lung Cancer: State of the Art in 2017” on Monday, October 30th and Tuesday October 31st at 10:30AM. With expertise in bronchoscopy, interventional pulmonology, pulmonary disease and more, Dr. Feller-Kopman will cover the epidemiology of lung cancer, as well as the very latest on screening trends, diagnosis, staging, and treatment. The brief presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.



Endoscopic technologies on display at booth 505 include:

EB-530H Super Image Video Bronchoscope: With a high-resolution, wide angle image of 140°, the EB-530H has an observational field 20° wider than the conventional view. This enables better visualization without having to zoom, resulting in effective and detailed diagnosis.



EB-530P Slim Image Video Bronchoscope: Equipped with a remarkably small outer diameter of 3.8mm and a 1.2mm forceps, the EB-530H allows for improved insertion capabilities into the peripheral bronchi. This model also offers compatibility with

electrosurgery and high frequency treatment.



EB-530T Treatment Video Bronchoscope: A bronchoscope suited for greater therapeutic access, this model contains a forceps channel of 2.8mm as well as enhanced suction performance and forceps tube junctions. The EB-530T’s slim outside can facilitate even the most challenging procedures.



EB-530US Ultrasonic Video Bronchoscope: This scope was designed to reduce patient discomfort and improve maneuverability with its distal end outer diameter of 6.7mm. The EBUS Systems is to be used in conjunction with the SU-1 Ultrasonic Processors to experience improved insertion capability and physician efficiency.



Sonart SU-1 PLATINUM/ SU-1: This reimagined, proprietary image processing technology is an intuitive, easy-to-use, powerful system delivering advanced imaging in a compact design. With a variety of imaging modalities available in a compact, one-cart design, Fujifilm incorporates your insights and supports your needs through the development of the SU-1.



Also in attendance, FUJIFILM SonoSite Inc. will display its portfolio of cutting-edge portable and point-of-care ultrasound solutions at booth #405.



Ultrasound technologies on display at booth 405 include:

SonoSite SII

The SII empowers efficiency through an intuitive, yet smart user interface that adapts to imaging needs. The system is portable and can be used across multiple hospital environments, including a zero footprint option for space constrained rooms. The SII is equipped with new patent-pending transducer technology, DirectClear, which elevates transducer performance with improved penetration and contrast resolution.



SonoSite Edge II

The Edge II Ultrasound System offers an enhanced imaging experience through industry-first transducer innovations like DirectClear and Armored Cable Technology. It features an easy-to-use interface for intuitive access to frequently used functions like gain and a wide-angle display with an anti-reflection coating for minimal adjustments during viewing. It is designed to be truly portable and used in the most rigorous environments.



SonoSite X-Porte

X-Porte was developed to incorporate a breakthrough, proprietary beam-forming technology: XDI (Extreme Definition Imaging), created to reduce clutter and enhance image contrast. Its slender profile makes it easy to maneuver alongside beds and exam tables for point-of-care visualization and procedures. X-Porte was designed to have an intuitive touchscreen interface, real-time scan-along learning, and unmatched durability and reliability.



For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmendoscopy.com or www.sonosite.com.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and well into the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS and cardiovascular products, to advanced women’s health imaging systems, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. - Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced FUJINON brand endoscopes to the medical market. TeraMedica Division delivers healthcare informatics, and is the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, CT. For more information please visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.



FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite’s portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2017, the company had global revenues of $21.5 billion, at an exchange rate of 108 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.



