Living on the Edge beside God

Memories of a Christian Adventurer: Hunter, Preacher, Globetrotter is the autobiography John Hitchcock, a missionary and a preacher who has traveled the world, spreading the Word of God.



John Hitchcock suffered meningitis as a young boy, which resulted in a speech impediment. In his memoir, he recounts how he overcame the obstacle through a supernatural experience. That experience was his baptism by the Holy Spirit, which enabled him to speak in tongues. He speaks with no trouble at all when he speaks for the Lord.



The book also narrates his adventures. He was a young man who loved excitement. He excelled in sports such as rugby, boxing, and wrestling. In Memories of a Christian Adventurer, he tells stories of his exotic pets, Chappy Adams, the monkey, and Bossie, the mongoose.



“Readers will cry as they turn each page as they become John’s friend and feel his pain as they discover his heartaches and setbacks, but will smile as they learn that all things happen for a reason. . . . There is a story for everyone, from young to aged, I dare you to enter John’s world and quickly become a friend of his literature,” says Charlene Hitchcock, the evangelist’s daughter.



Memories of a Christian Adventurer: Hunter, Preacher, Globetrotter proves to be an entertaining read that provides much insight on the highs and lows of life.





Written by John Hitchcock

About the Author

John Hitchcock is a semi-retired preacher who has spent many years evangelizing the world. He has pastored five churches. He is married to Cornelia, with whom he has four children. More information about the author and his work is available at www.johnhitchcockministries.blogspot.com