Winners of the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2017 honoured at the Singapore awarding ceremony

Companies, design studios, research institutions and designers from 58 countries entered their latest product concepts in the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2017 – a record of 4,724 entries. 20 experts from all over the world convened and assessed each idea in an adjudication process lasting several days, with the selected concepts finally being awarded in Singapore. Only concepts with the highest design quality won over the jury and were awarded the sought-after Red Dot.

Since its establishment in 2005, the award is a possibility for design teams, designers and companies to showcase their latest research without customer constraints. Today, it has matured into the largest and most prestigious inter-national award for design concepts at a professional level. Meanwhile, there are 34 categories, spanning across an extensive spectrum from “public space”, “lifestyle” to “security”. Concept categories are deliberately kept wide to ensure limitless imagination, encouraging new innovations and explanations.

This year, 240 concepts were awarded the Red Dot, 43 being honoured Red Dot: Best of the Best for its exceptional design excellence. 62 concepts were also credited with an Honourable Mention. Prof. Dr. Peter Zec, initiator and CEO of Red Dot, and Mr. Ken Koo, President of Red Dot in Asia, handed over the awards at the awarding ceremony in Singapore.

The Red Dot jury nominated three concepts from the 43 Red Dot: Best of the Best laureates for the Red Dot: Luminary. Again, important topics were raised: How can information be spread and how can crowd sourcing be efficient with the help of an interactive communication system? Furthermore, the future of user experiences in autonomous driving with the creation of an automobile sculpture that shows new ways of interaction between driver, passenger and vehicle and the future of personal travel devices aimed at solving “the last mile” problem of urban daily commute was questioned.

Consequently, ”Blood SOS” by Kim Euimin, Kim Heejung and Lee Wonjin from South Korea, “BMW i Inside Future” by BMW Group Designworks from the United States and “Halo City” by Beijing Onemile Technology from China were all nominated for the highest distinction at the Red Dot Award for design concepts.

This years Red Dot: Luminary aims to change the way urban citizens explore their cities. “Halo City” is a ready-to-launch micro-electric and foldable scooter and personal transportation tool which allows users to travel effortlessly to and away from bus or subway stations. “We have seen a lot of ideas in the past few years, but here we seem to experience a next-level-solution“ Red Dot juror Professor Lutz Fügener explains. “Almost all problems resulting from the challenging compromise between usability, simplicity, aesthetics and attractiveness have been solved. This “all-of-a-piece” product surprisingly communicates self-awareness and highest usability in all details – from folding to riding, and all the added useful features.”

The winning concepts are also presented at the online exhibition at the Red Dot Award: Design Concept website as well as the Red Dot Design Yearbook 2017 for design concepts.

Facts and figures of the Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2017

Entries: 4,724

Nations: 58

Red Dot: 240

Red Dot: Best of the Best: 43

Honourable Mention: 62

Special exhibition:

From 20 October 2017 at the Red Dot Design Museum Singapore

Online exhibition:

From 18 October 2017 at www.red-dot.sg/online-exhibition

» Further information: www.red-dot.sg

» Download press release (PDF)

» Download press photos (ZIP-file, 27 MB, credit: Red Dot)