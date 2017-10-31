Book by Lila Ellexson Senter Reminds Readers (and Revellers) What Christmas Is All About

“The Gift” (Xulon Press, 2015) by Lila Ellexson Senter offers readers a rare opportunity to appreciate Christmas through certain forms of literature and visual arts. The book makes a wonderful and meaningful gift to anyone who would bother to flip the pages and digest its contents: the book is something to be held by the hands, but the messages are meant to be kept and cherished in the heart.



The “word gifts” in “The Gift” comprise of verses from the Holy Scripture, quotes and quotations by famous personalities that fit into the overall theme of Christmas, original poems, and stories that will help readers see Christmas more than just a celebration and beyond the glittering lights: a threefold gift of love, family, and faith. Christmas itself is a gift of a celebration to cherish these gifts.



Of course, “The Gift” does not only contain “gifts” that only words could express. For things that could never be expressed in words, “The Gift” includes a few artworks, photographs, and illustrations that give readers a visual appreciation of Christmas. Just like the “word gifts”, the images are carefully selected to give the book an added significance and impact.



“The Gift” makes a perfect holiday gift for bookworms to add to their book collection, for ministers to spice up their Christmas sermons, and for families to read and rejoice over its messages on Christmas Eve.



“The Gift” is available at Amazon and Xulon Press.

Readers could reach Lila Ellexson Senter through her email at lilaleesenter@gmail.com



The Gift

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: March 5, 2015

Paperback price: $12.49



About the Author



Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senters’ hometown.