Unwanted Family Secrets Unraveled

Vera Richardson went into surgery and woke up with no clear recollection of what happened to her. She survived a gunshot and has no idea who might have shot her. She was told it was her sister, but that makes no sense—she was her best friend. She can’t rely on her womanizing husband and controlling family for the truth. Another mystery unravels in mother-daughter duo Sandra Denbo and Tamarine Vilar’s Unwanted Family.



Vera’s husband filed for divorce, and her sister was missing. It was all getting too much for Vera. Callie Cooper and her mother, Sharon, step in to help Vera figure out the mystery. As they dig deeper, they discover that it was more than just another family feud—the Feds might even be involved.



Unwanted Family, the fourth novel of The Unwanted Series is suitable to readers of all ages. “If family drama with a modicum of adventure and love is your type of book, then I definitely recommend this series. . . Right away there is contention and drama, lending verisimilitude to the tale, which could be anyone’s real family and their lives,” says Jeffiah Kane of Kane Reviews.



Unwanted Family

Written by Sandra Denbo and Tamarine Vilar

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $15.95



Book copies are available on Barnes & Noble, Lulu, Smashwords, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Sandra Denbo lives in Portland, Oregon, where she raised her five children. Because of her love for reading, she has read stories to her youngest child and coauthor, Tamarine Vilar. After Sandra’s mother passed away, she started writing a journal detailing all her experiences, which triggered the beginning of her passion for writing. Her ideas for writing realistic characters are based on her experiences with different personalities whom she encounters.

