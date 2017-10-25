Indiana Mold and Air Quality Testing Laboratory Offers Free Preventing Construction Defects, Moisture and Mold Workshop

Professionals involved with preventing construction defects, water damage, mold and indoor air quality (IAQ) issues are invited to take part in a one-day workshop being offered by EMSL Analytical, Inc. The workshop, Preventing Construction Defects, Moisture Intrusion and Mold, is being held on November 16th in Indianapolis, Indiana.

EMSL is pleased to be offering this free course being taught by Wynn L. White, P.E., President of Wynn L. White Consulting Engineers, Inc. based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Wynn is a registered Professional Engineer and member of many professional organizations.

This workshop uses simple science and engineering principles to help professionals prevent construction defects, moisture intrusion and mold. Attendees will be prepared for the inevitable flooding of a building as well as what to design and look for during construction in order to avoid the defects that frequently cause moisture intrusions and mold. Participants will also learn how to prepare for and respond to a flood to avoid mold. This will be a fast-paced, action-packed workshop designed to teach ways to identify potential problems in advance, design to avoid problems, collaborate with other contractors, benchmark and measure performance, and how teach everyone on a jobsite to avoid defects and mold growth.

“We invite consultants and contractors involved with construction defects, water damage, mold and IAQ issues from Indiana and surrounding states to attend this complimentary one-day course,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL is pleased to offer this exceptional workshop that is being taught by an industry veteran with a wealth of real-word experience. Register today because this free event is filling up fast.”

The Preventing Construction Defects, Moisture Intrusion and Mold Workshop is free and will be held at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis/Carmel at 251 E. Pennsylvania Parkway, Indianapolis, Indiana. To register or learn more about this upcoming event or other training opportunities and laboratory services offered by EMSL, visit www.emsl.com/Training.aspx, call (843) 737-6955 or email jmazonas@EMSL.com .

