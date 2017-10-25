BASF and Poietis sign new agreement on 3D bioprinting technology

Two years after concluding an agreement on research and development in cosmetics, BASF and Poietis announced today the signature of a framework agreement on further development and services in the field of 3D bioprinting technology. The main goal is to further improve the 3D laser-assisted bioprinted skin models that have been co-developed since 2015 to evaluate cosmetic ingredients for skin care applications.

The 3D laser-assisted bioprinting technology, by which organic tissues can be reproduced, allows a precise positioning of skin cells in three-dimensional structures. Thus, it is now possible to produce fully printed skin equivalents in only two weeks to further study active ingredients effectiveness. “Bio-printed 3D models are the method of choice for the predictive evaluation of ingredients as these models reproduce the cell environment in vitro by having mechanical and metabolic functionalities close to the vivo”, explained Fabien Guillemot, Founder and President of Poietis.

“During our cooperation, we gained important insights like the parameters and kinetics of dermis maturation. A mature and thick dermis is an essential condition to obtain optimum results in epidermal printing”, said Sebastien Cadau, responsible for tissue engineering development at BASF. In a first step the new technology has been used to allow an automated reproduction of BASF’s skin model Mimeskin™, which is one of the closest equivalents to the original physiological tissue of human skin. “In a second step, we now want to jointly improve the skin models by increasing structure complexity and adding new cell types.”

In the coming years, BASF intends to develop and market several active ingredients for cosmetic products that harness the findings of the collaboration. At this year’s Cosmetagora, Dermagenist™ led the way being BASF’s first active ingredient whose efficacy has been confirmed by using laser-assisted bioprinted skin models.

“This agreement confirms a fruitful scientific collaboration and strengthens our partnership with the leading ingredients manufacturer for the personal care market. This is a formal recognition of Poietis’ unique technology and its valorization driven by new developments since the creation of the company”, emphasized Bruno Brisson, Poietis Co-Founder and Vice President Business Development.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.

About Poietis

Poietis is currently developing 3D physiological models and has partnerships with major pharmaceutical and cosmetic groups. These tissue models allow for a more predictive in vitro assessment of the toxicity and the efficacy of drugs candidates and new cosmetic ingredients. Poietis bioprinting technology relies on pioneer research conducted during ten years at Inserm and the University of Bordeaux. The company is the exclusive user of this technology worldwide. Poietis was the winner of 2014 iLab Challenge (French National Competition for Innovative start-up Creation of the Ministry of Research) and 2016 Worldwide Innovation Challenge. Further information is available on Poietis website at www.poietis.com.